Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound lanes of I-85, officials say

CHARLOTTE — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 at Statesville Avenue closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash, fire officials said.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews warned drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

MEDIC reported that two patients were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Our Channel 9 crew saw traffic backed up for miles and an 18-wheeler with scorch marks on its trailer.

DOT estimated the highway would reopen just after 3 p.m.

