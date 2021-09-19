CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound lanes of I-85, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
I-85 southbound was shut down at Statesville Avenue (WSOC).

CHARLOTTE — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 at Statesville Avenue closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash, fire officials said.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews warned drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

MEDIC reported that two patients were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash that shut down I-85 Sunday afternoon (WSOC)

Our Channel 9 crew saw traffic backed up for miles and an 18-wheeler with scorch marks on its trailer.

DOT estimated the highway would reopen just after 3 p.m.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

