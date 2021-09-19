Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound lanes of I-85, officials say
CHARLOTTE — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 at Statesville Avenue closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash, fire officials said.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews warned drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
MEDIC reported that two patients were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Our Channel 9 crew saw traffic backed up for miles and an 18-wheeler with scorch marks on its trailer.
DOT estimated the highway would reopen just after 3 p.m.
