Singletary is in line to serve as the No. 1 back in Buffalo against the Steelers in Week 1, as presumed backup Zack Moss is listed as inactive for the contest. Singletary has received nothing but praise throughout training camp, but most fantasy circles presumed some type of timeshare with Moss would be in play for much of the 2021 campaign. With Moss a healthy scratch in Week 1, Matt Breida is now the presumed backup with Singletary potentially in line for a lion's share of the backfield work. He and the Bills will take on a Pittsburgh defense that ranked 11th against the run in the 2020 season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO