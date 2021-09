Colder weather is setting in, which means there's no better time to hunker down on your couch and watch some television. Luckily, this fall, you've got plenty of brand-new series and returning favorites to choose from, and we've curated a list of our most anticipated shows to watch out for. HBO is going to rule your October with new seasons of Succession, Insecure, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. But there are also new shows primed to be your next obsession, like the dystopian Y: The Last Man on FX on Hulu, Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, and The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime. Oh, and The Witcher is finally back. Toss a coin and jump in.

