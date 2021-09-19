CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four takeaways from Texas' Week 3 win against Rice

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Longhorns are back in the win column after annihilating Rice in Week 3.

Steve Sarkisian made a change at the quarterback position, but the night consisted of a steady order of running the ball down Rice’s throat. The Longhorns had four different backs tack up a rushing touchdown. Bijan Robinson was the star of the game, no surprise there, as the do it all player finished the game with three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.

This game was and always should have been out of reach from the jump, the Longhorns were flat out embarrassed against Arkansas last week and needed a fine tuning game. Having a 44-0 lead at halftime is a great way to set the tone that last week’s loss is not resonating with Texas.

The offense was clicking on all cylinders, and the defense resembled the one we saw in Week 1 against Louisiana.

Although this game was not close, we are still able to take away some important notes about the Longhorns.

The front seven is serviceable enough

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

After looking like an absolute liability against Arkansas, the Texas defense showed great improvements this week against Rice. If the Rice offense lit them up, people would be losing jobs, but the issue for Texas was the lack of pressure generated. The Longhorns accumulated multiple sacks in Week 3, and held rice to just 284 total yards. They actually looked more physical than their opponent, which after last week was a major concern.

Just give Xavier Worthy the ball

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

While who will consistently be the No. 1 receiver question still stands, Xavier Worthy made a very compelling case to prove he can be that guy. He finished the game with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, while the Longhorns receiver corps has again proven to not be consistent enough to be considered reliable. It was evident that Casey Thompson was looking for Worthy, who seemed to be open on every play. Thompson connected on a 31-yard pass on fourth down that saw Worthy make a move and get loose down field. If there are ways to get the ball in the hands of this explosive freshman, Sarkisian needs to do that, and then do it more than that.

This is Casey Thompson's team

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Although it was never in question if he was going to perform well against Rice, Thompson really looked like he belonged as the starter. He has an innate ability to lead the offense down the field, and he looked much more decisive against Rice than Hudson Card has all season. He had one interception, but it was due to the offensive line giving up pressure and allowing his arm to be hit. His efficiency was off the charts, and did not have to rely on his legs nearly as much. Besides the one interception, his debut as a starter could not have gone better, as he completed 15-of-18 passes for 164 and two touchdowns.

The running game is the strength

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

After being deemed the best offensive mind in college football this past year, it seemed like Sarkisian was not fully letting go on offense. The Longhorns up to this point, have looked basic at times, and when the struggles against Arkansas was reminiscent of the Herman era. That changed this week, as the Texas’ first touchdown was a direct snap to Roschon Johnson who took it for over 70 yards to the house. The Longhorns have one of the best running back rooms in the nation, and should take advantage of it more. There were four different backs that scored, and having the explosive running game made life easier on the rest of the offense. When in doubt, Texas should just hand it off it to a Robinson.

