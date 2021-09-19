CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto Plans to Challenge Greg Abbott in Run for Texas Governor, Report Says

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke is eyeing a second run for governor of his home state of Texas , Axios has reported Sunday, citing political operatives in the state.

If he wins the Democratic nomination, O’Rourke would likely face off against Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott , a staunch conservative who has used his power to curtail voting rights, fight mask and vaccine mandates and ban abortion in the state.

According to Axios, O’Rourke intends to announce his candidacy later this year, but a longtime adviser and former chief of staff to O’Rourke when he was in Congress told the media outlet that “no decision has been made.”

“He has been making and receiving calls with people from all over the state,” David Wysong told Axios.

Since he lost a senate race to Republican Ted Cruz in 2018 by just over two percentage points and launched a failed presidential bid in 2020, O’Rourke has spent his time advocating for voting rights. He launched a political action committee focused on registering and turning out voters called Powered by People, and along with other activists, he led a voting rights march to the state’s capital city of Austin this summer, part of an effort to stop a voter suppression bill that Abbott later signed into law.

Beto’s chances aren’t looking bad, although he would likely face an uphill battle in the state that twice voted for President Trump. Abbott’s approval rating has recently fallen to 41 percent, with 50 percent disapproving. And according to a recent poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, O’Rourke only trails Abbott by five percentage points. When Texas voters were asked if they would vote for Abbott, O’Rourke or someone else, 37 percent of respondents said they would choose O’Rourke compared to 42 percent who said Abbott. That gap has narrowed significantly since earlier this summer when O’Rourke trailed Abbott by 12 points.

While O’Rourke has not publicly announced his intent to run, he has hinted at the possibility. In an interview with KXAN in June of this year, O’Rourke said he will consider a run after the Texas voting bill is defeated.

“If we can get this done,” O’Rourke said, referring to fighting the bill. “I’ll think about what other role I can play in public service whether that is as a candidate in 2022 or supporting great candidates in 2022. Our democracy is on the line.”

Comments / 530

Candice Texxas
4d ago

beto is the epitome of white privileged. white dude marries white Lady who's father got wealthy of the backs of brown people on the border.

Jackie Gentry
4d ago

broke go home and stop making noise.there are more gun owners then not and since you want to take those guns you need to crawl back under the rock you came from

Checkfire
3d ago

Like we want what’s going on in California here in Texas. I don’t think so Beto. You have a better chance of running for governor in California.

Related
Rolling Stone

A Tax Cheat, a Disbarred Attorney, and an Attempted Firebomber: Meet the Folks Trying to Collect on Texas’ Abortion Bounty Law

What do these three people have in common: a disbarred Arkansas attorney under federal house arrest for tax evasion; another disbarred attorney, this one from Illinois, who lost his license for harassing and threatening other lawyers; and an attempted fire bomber from Kansas who served time in federal prison for conspiracy? Here’s the answer: All three of them have heeded Texas’s call for legal anarchy and filed complaints against a San Antonio abortion provider for violating SB8, the state’s ban on post-6 week abortions. This is a circus of Texas’s own making. To briefly recap, earlier this year Texas passed a...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Quiz: Can You Tell the Difference Between Tucker Carlson and an Admitted White Supremacist?

Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric tends to align with that of avowed white supremacists, so much so that it can be hard to distinguish the Fox News host from some of the nation’s most prominent self-professed racists. This has certainly been the case this week as he’s lambasted President Biden, and even Texas’s extremely Republican Governor Greg Abbott, for not doing more to ensure that nary a Haitian refugee makes their way into the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Steve Bannon Admits He Talked with Trump About ‘Killing’ Biden Presidency Ahead of Jan. 6th

Steve Bannon, the White House adviser turned accused fraudster turned podcast host, admitted on Wednesday that he conferred with Trump ahead of the January 6th insurrection, with the intention of “kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib.” Bannon’s activity anticipating January 6th has been well-documented, but the extent to which he spoke with Trump ahead of the insurrection was not known until Peril, a new book from Robert Costa and Bob Woodward, was published on Tuesday. Bannon appeared to confirm Costa and Woodward’s reporting during a recording his War Room podcast on Wednesday. Bannon played clips of journalists discussing the book, which...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Biden Administration Steps in After DeSantis Withholds Salaries of School Board Members Who Took Covid Seriously

A Florida school district began collecting federal funding on Thursday after Florida’s government withheld state funding to punish the school for implementing a mask mandate and other precautions aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19. Alachua County Public Schools, the first district in the country to receive federal funds, is getting $147,719 to compensate school board members whose salaries are being withheld by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor is withholding money from members of the board who voted for the mask mandate, which DeSantis banned via an executive order this summer. The federal funding comes from a Biden administration anti-Covid grant...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Election Lawyers Were Full of It, According to [Checks Notes] a Trump Campaign Memo

Remember how President Trump’s “elite strike force” of election lawyers kept promising they were going to release a trove of information proving the election was rigged in Biden’s favor, in part by compromised voting machines? Well, it turns out there was no trove after all, and that the Trump campaign knew as early as mid-November that claims of impropriety against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic software were complete and utter bullshit. The revelation comes by way of court documents filed late last week, released Monday night, and reported on Tuesday by The New York Times. The documents, part of a defamation lawsuit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Michael Flynn Thinks They Might Be Putting the Covid Vaccine in Your Salad Dressing

Michael Flynn is no longer a general, no longer the national security adviser, and no longer a credible figure in mainstream conservatism. This hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most powerful influencers among the nether regions of the MAGAverse. The Trump World hero has spent the bulk of the year spreading conspiracy theories at behind podiums at QAnon conferences, in front of evangelical church congregations, and on a never-ending stream of janky, grift-y internet shows and podcasts. It wouldn’t be hard to argue that he’s at or near the height of his popularity. The world of disinformation grifters can...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Uma Thurman Shares ‘Darkest Secret’ to Protest Texas Law: Abortion When She Was 15

In a Washington Post op-ed vilifying Texas’ draconian anti-abortion law, Uma Thurman opened up about her own personal experience. “In the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect, I am sharing my own experience,” the actress wrote. In the candid piece, Thurman details the situation that surrounded her difficult, though “right choice.” She said that she was 15 and had just began her acting career and was living out of a suitcase in Europe, when she was “accidentally impregnated by a much older man.” She said she contemplated...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s ‘Times’ Lawsuit: Niece Exploited By Reporters’ ‘Spite, Malice and Vindictiveness’

Time to reset the clock: after dozens of empty threats, Donald Trump has made good on a promise to sue a journalist — or, in this case, three: the trio of Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporters who revealed, back in 2018, decades of tax dodges and even instances of “outright fraud” perpetrated by the then-president. Trump’s lawyer at the time, Charles Harder of Gawker-killing fame, declared the “allegations of fraud and tax evasion are 100 percent false, and highly defamatory,” before going on to threaten legal action. (By publishing the 18-month investigation, Harder said, the Times “will be exposing itself to substantial liability...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

FBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie, Fiancé of Gabby Petito

There’s a federal warrant out for the arrest of Brian Laundrie following the homicide of his fiancée, the late “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the Denver division of the FBI announced Thursday. The warrant was issued pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment for “‘use of unauthorized access devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” according to a statement from the agency. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver special agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in ‘Code Red Congress’ Campaign

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation. Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging fans to email their respective representatives to press for the largest climate protection bill in American history. Participants in the Code Red Congress campaign include Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Jon Batiste, Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Graham Nash,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Internet Banded Together to Search For Gabby Petito. What About These Missing People of Color?

The disappearance of van life traveler Gabby Petito during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé prompted a frenzied search for answers by authorities and Petito’s family, who first reported her missing on September 11th. Their efforts have been buoyed by widespread media coverage and public interest, including a big response from social media users, who helped the story go viral across several platforms like TikTok, where true crime users posted continuous updates on the case.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Michael Jackson Memorabilia Bought With Allegedly Dirty Money to Pay for Covid Care in Equatorial Guinea

About $27 million in assets seized from the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea — including an array of Michael Jackson memorabilia — will help pay for Covid-19 vaccines and other medical supplies in the African nation. The money comes from a civil forfeiture settlement with the Equatorial Guinea VP, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who was accused of purchasing items in the United States with money obtained through corruption (Mangue — who is also the son of Equatorial Guinea’s longtime president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo — has disputed the claims.) While the forfeiture agreement between the U.S. and Mangue was struck in...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Newly ID’d Jane Doe Could Be a Victim of U.S.’ ‘Most Prolific Serial Killer’

After 44 years, a woman known only as Escatawpa Jane Doe has been identified as Clara Birdlong of Leflore County, Mississippi, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. Investigators believe she was murdered by Samuel Little, the so-called “most prolific serial killer” in U.S. history, who died in 2020. Two days after Christmas 1977, hunters came upon skeletal remains in a construction area in Escatawpa, Mississippi, and unincorporated area in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s statement. A medical examination identified them as belonging to a small Black woman who may have worn a wig, and who had a distinctive gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

His Deputies Got Caught Forming Gangs, But L.A.’s Sheriff Is Too ‘Busy’ to Talk About It

What happens when a chief law enforcement officer acts like he’s above the law? Embattled Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva is refusing to comply with a subpoena from the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission to answer for alleged abuses of power, claiming he’s too “busy” to appear at a hearing this week. In a letter to the commission, obtained by Rolling Stone and embedded below, Villanueva offers no legal justification for flouting the commission, insisting only that he’s “booked for the entire day.” The COC is seeking to question Villanueva about allegations that LASD has undertaken politically motivated criminal investigations of the sheriff’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Prosecutors’ Closing Arguments: R. Kelly Used ‘Threats and Physical Abuse to Dominate Victims’

The trial of R. Kelly in Brooklyn crawled, dragged, and inched nearer to an end on Wednesday afternoon, as the prosecution started its closing arguments.  Kelly “used lies, manipulation, threats, and physical abuse to dominate his victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes told the jury. And he relied on “his money, fame, and persona to hide his acts in plain sight.” Closing arguments started more than a month into a trial that has involved dozens of witnesses and hundreds of exhibits of evidence. That’s a heavy emphasis on “started”: Kelly is accused of one count of racketeering with 14 underlying acts —...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Disappearance of Kristin Smart: What Happened and What’s Next

Nineteen-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart went missing after a campus party 25 years ago, and, this summer, her case is finally getting its day in court. In April, Paul Flores, 44, was arrested on one count of murder in connection to the case, and his father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory after the fact. The younger Flores has long been the only person of interest in Smart’s disappearance; she was last seen on May 25th, 1996, after attending a party near campus. After apparently becoming intoxicated, Smart headed back to her dorm with fellow partiers Tim Davis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Can Camila Cabello and a Cadre of Celebs Convince Their Industry to Fight for Climate Action?

Camila Cabello has recruited more than 60 artists for an open letter to several entertainment companies calling on them to ask Congress to pass the climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda. The letter cites the recent climate change impacts around the country, from California’s wildfires to the historic flooding in New York City due to Hurricane Ida. “Scientists warn that if we fail to act now, every single one of us will feel the impacts, a billion people will be displaced, and low-income people and communities of color will continue to be hit first...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

