Environment

Giant Sequoias So Far Spared in Growing Wildfire at National Park

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTalh_0c0zd4nZ00
A firefighting helicopter drops water on hotspots burning in the KNP Complex fire, at Sequoia National Park in Tulare County. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A group of landmark giant sequoias has so far been spared by a blaze sweeping through a California national park, authorities said on Sunday.

The so-called KNP Complex fire, which was ignited by lightning earlier this month, reached the western edge of Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, home to a group of ancient sequoia trees dubbed the Four Guardsmen.

But protection measures including wrapping the bases of the huge trees in fire-resistant coverings kept safe “these national treasures,” Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials wrote early on Sunday in a Facebook post.

The Guardsmen mark the entrance to the Giant Forest, a grove of some 2,000 sequoias.

The General Sherman, the world’s largest tree that towers over the others at 275 feet and is more than 36 feet in diameter at its base, had not been impacted by the fire as of Friday, park officials said on Saturday. It stands about 2.5 miles northeast of the Guardsmen.

Other steps the park service has taken to protect the sequoias include prescribed burns, which reduce the amount of available fuel in case the fire reaches them.

Sequoias depend on fire as part of their life cycle, but some massive, intense fires fueled by climate change may do more damage than in the past.

The KNP Complex, now considered a single fire after two blazes merged, has grown in size in recent days, burning some 21,777 acres as of early Sunday, according to the federal Inciweb fire information system. It remained 0% contained.

Smoke cleared on Saturday afternoon, the park service said, allowing air operations to resume efforts to tackle the flames in “steep terrain inaccessible to fire crews.”

The blaze, one of dozens to erupt across several western states in a fire season that got off to an early start, forced the closure earlier this week of Sequoia National Park.

Reuters contributed to this report.

travelawaits.com

Wildfire Burns Nearly 70% Of California National Park

Located in northern California, Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of the most popular in the state, attracting half a million visitors annually. While lesser-known than other popular parks such as Yosemite, this 100,000-plus acre park is one of our travel experts’ favorites. Located 130 miles north of Sacramento at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Three new wildfires break out in California as crews gain upper hand on Caldor blaze threatening Lake Tahoe

As fire crews got the upper hand on the Caldor Fire in northern California this weekend due to improved weather conditions, three new fires broke out in other parts of the state. The Aruba Fire ignited in San Diego County, to the southeast of the small community of Rainbow. By Monday, firefighters had the vegetation fire 30 per cent contained and evacuation orders have been lifted for residents.North of Sacramento, the Bridge Fire has burned 300 acres and is only 5 per cent contained, the state agency Cal Fire reported, with some areas under mandatory evacuation. To the east...
ENVIRONMENT
State
California State
cbslocal.com

California’s Famed Giant Sequoias Wrapped In Aluminum As Wildfire Nears

THREE RIVERS (AP) – Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle two California wildfires that have burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees. The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where two lightning-caused fires merged Friday and reached the western tip of the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Giant Sequoias#National Guardsmen#Wildfire#Sequoia National Park#The Giant Forest#Inciweb#Western#Reuters
SFGate

Maps show where KNP Complex fires are burning in Sequoia National Park

Maps from the U.S. Forest Service show where a pair of wildfires are burning in California's Sequoia National Park, a popular tourist spot that's home to some of the world's largest trees located about 200 miles north of Los Angeles. The Paradise and Colony fires, named for locations where they...
ENVIRONMENT
nbc16.com

New wildfire in southern Oregon grows to 1,500 acres with no containment

LAKEVIEW, Ore. - The Cougar Peak Fire, discovered Tuesday, Sept. 7, around 1:45 p.m about 15 miles northwest of Lakeview in the Freemont-Winema National Forest, has grown to 1,500 acres with no containment. The USDA Forest Service says fire behavior includes running, torching, and spotting in mixed conifer and brush....
LAKEVIEW, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Windy Fire, another wildfire in the South Valley, threatens sequoia trees, prompts evacuations

The Windy Fire, another wildfire burning in the South Valley, prompted evacuation orders Saturday with no containment established since the fire started nine days ago. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the communities of Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett, then followed about an hour later with evacuation orders for the communities of Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

KNP Complex Fires, Three Rivers Evacuation Orders Grow

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK — Sequoia National Park is shut down, its namesake gigantic trees potentially threatened by two forest fires burning in steep and dangerous terrain in California’s Sierra Nevada. Both fires were projected to advance in the direction of Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias including...
THREE RIVERS, CA
Fresno Bee

Wildfire update: New mandatory evacuation in Sequoia National Park; fire jumps Generals Highway

The KNP Complex fire continues to burn, growing to more than 3,000 acres in the steep, densely forested terrain inside Sequoia National Park on Tuesday. Ground crews were finally able to access the Colony Fire, which has burned 493 acres in the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road. The area is heavily affected by tree mortality and standing dead trees are a major safety concern, according to a daily fire update from the National Park Service.
THREE RIVERS, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

