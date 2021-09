A 14-year-old witness is credited with tracking down a woman accused of taking a 4-year-old from a swing set at an Ohio playground, officials said. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was spotted walking up to the playground and taking the 4-year-old girl from the swing before carrying her to an empty stroller just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, according to a Tuesday news release.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO