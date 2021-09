For patients with chronic liver disease, the onset of acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) instantly alters the transplant question from "if" to "when." Between 60 and 70% of patients with ACLF die within 3 months due to poor liver function and multiple organ failure. A timely liver transplant is the only way to save their lives. However, transplants have waiting lists, and myriad factors go into deciding whose needs take precedence. When the smallest change in transplant priority could lead to the death of a patient, it becomes increasingly important to have accurate ways to predict mortality risk.

