Browns' Jarvis Landry suffers MCL injury, leaving teammates to rally from dip in intensity

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Nick Chubb felt the energy drop, and Myles Garrett thought the entire team was affected. The Browns lost five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and respected team leader Jarvis Landry to a knee injury on the second play from scrimmage in their 31-21 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
Kevin Stefanski Announces Injury Diagnosis For Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it came at a cost when Jarvis Landry left with an injury. Landry, 28, went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening possession on Sunday. He left the game and never returned. It was later revealed the talented wideout suffered a sprained MCL. We now have a better idea how much time he’ll miss, as a result.
The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry 'week-to-week' with sprained MCL

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry has suffered an MCL sprain and is "week-to-week," coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday. Stefanski said he didn't know yet if Landry would have to go on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least three games. Landry...
Jarvis Landry injury further dampens receiver corps

The Cleveland Browns scored early in the first quarter but suffered a potential loss as Jarvis Landry headed to the locker room with a knee injury. There were several highs and lows in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns home opener against the Houston Texans. Cleveland started with the...
The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
Browns can Replace Role of Jarvis Landry in the Aggregate

With Jarvis Landry out no fewer than three games, the Cleveland Browns could replace his usage with a handful of players, which in the aggregate, could end up more productive. That's easier said than done simply because it could involve up to four players that are taking parts of one player's role, but the potential is there.
Browns' Jarvis Landry considered week to week with sprained MCL, coach Kevin Stefanski says

The Browns will likely need to weather the storm Sunday against the Chicago Bears without one of their best players and leaders on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered week to week with a sprained medial collateral ligament, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on Zoom.
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Injures knee Sunday

Landry is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a knee injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Landry limped to the sideline after making a catch on the Browns' first possession and made a visit to the blue medical tent before going to the locker room. With Odell Beckham (knee) inactive, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins are Cleveland's healthy and available wide receivers Sunday.
Jarvis Landry has MCL injury, having MRI

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left Sunday’s win with a knee injury and more tests are coming before the Browns know how much time he’s going to miss. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Landry has an MCL injury. He will be going for an MRI on Monday morning to determine the severity of that injury.
Browns Place WR Jarvis Landry On Reserve/Injured List

In comes one, out goes another. While it appears that the Cleveland Browns are on track to gain wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after missing the first two games of the season—and most of last season—with a torn ACL, the reigning third-place-defending AFC North squad placed another one of their high-dollar wide receivers on the Reserve/Injured List.
The Latest: Browns' Jarvis Landry hurts knee against Texans

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has left the Cleveland Browns game against Houston with a knee injury. Landry was hurt while making a 9-yard catch on Cleveland’s second offensive play. He was examined in the sideline medical tent before being escorted to the locker room. The team said his return is...
Browns' Jarvis Landry to Miss at Least 3 Games After Going on IR with Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to miss at least the next three games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Landry went down with the knee injury during his team's 31-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns: Update on Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield injuries

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield both suffered injuries Sunday against the Houston Texans. The staff at NFL.com provided an update on both injuries following Cleveland’s 31-21 victory. Landry suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Browns coach Kevin Stafanski said postgame...
Report: Initial Injury Diagnosis Is In For Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left today’s game in the first half with a knee injury. Now, we have an update on his condition. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Landry suffered a sprained MCL and will undergo further testing. He’s already been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Demetric Felton comes through for Browns after injury sidelines Jarvis Landry

Demetric Felton answered the call for the Browns in their home opener Sept. 19 like a volunteer fireman jumping off his couch to respond to a four-alarm blaze. The Browns prepared for the Texans all week knowing Odell Beckham Jr. would not play in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision on Sept. 15 so the other receivers would get the bulk of practice time.
