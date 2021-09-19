Amy Schumer Shares Her Surgery Story To Raise Endometriosis Awareness
“Let’s start over, ‘cause I’m chewing.” Even when she is recovering from surgery, Amy Schumer has time for jokes. The comedian and actress hit her Instagram on Saturday with an image and video taken directly from her hospital room. “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, she described how her doctor found “30 spots of endometriosis,” which had attacked her appendix. There was also a lot of blood in her uterus, which was removed, she noted.www.vanityfair.com
