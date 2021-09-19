CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer Shares Her Surgery Story To Raise Endometriosis Awareness

By Jordan Hoffma n
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Let’s start over, ‘cause I’m chewing.” Even when she is recovering from surgery, Amy Schumer has time for jokes. The comedian and actress hit her Instagram on Saturday with an image and video taken directly from her hospital room. “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, she described how her doctor found “30 spots of endometriosis,” which had attacked her appendix. There was also a lot of blood in her uterus, which was removed, she noted.

nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Amy Schumer Underwent Surgery

Amy Schumer just revealed to fans that she underwent a major surgery, posting a video from her hospital bed on Instagram. The comedian and actor is no stranger to keeping it real when it comes to her health, giving fans personal details about her struggles with infertility and her adenomyosis diagnosis, according to People. Back in August 2020, Schumer opened up to Willie Giest about her and husband Chris Fischer's journey to pregnancy leading up to their firstborn son Gene David in 2019. The actor admitted she underwent in vitro fertilization and realized she does not "think [she] could ever do IVF again." Schumer added, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Amy Schumer reveals she had uterus, appendix removed

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer recently revealed in an emotional social media post that she is recovering from surgery after having her uterus and appendix removed. Amy posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen in her hospital...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Schumer confuses fans with hilarious pregnancy photo

Amy Schumer had fans tripping over themselves believing she was expecting her second child when she shared a hilarious pregnancy photo on Instagram. The I Feel Pretty star conjured up some of her famous wit with a social media post to mock celebrities attending the Met Gala. In the snapshot,...
CELEBRITIES
Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer
Life and Style Weekly

Amy Schumer Undergoes Hysterectomy Amid Endometriosis Struggle: ‘My Uterus Is Out’

Comedian Amy Schumer revealed she underwent a hysterectomy to remove her uterus due to her longtime struggles with endometriosis. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” the 40-year-old explained to the camera in a video posted to her Instagram feed on Saturday, September 18. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”
WEIGHT LOSS
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Metallica at the Metro, Amy Schumer undergoes surgery, and Kanye’s new house

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Metallica surprised Chicago fans with a show at the Metro, wristbands were 20 dollars and could only be bought at the box office with proof of vaccination. Actress and Comedian Amy Schumer had surgery. And, people are talking about Kanye’s new house but not because it was over 50 million dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
#Endometriosis
