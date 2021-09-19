Amy Schumer Shares Her Surgery Story To Raise Endometriosis Awareness

Amy Schumer just revealed to fans that she underwent a major surgery, posting a video from her hospital bed on Instagram. The comedian and actor is no stranger to keeping it real when it comes to her health, giving fans personal details about her struggles with infertility and her adenomyosis diagnosis, according to People. Back in August 2020, Schumer opened up to Willie Giest about her and husband Chris Fischer's journey to pregnancy leading up to their firstborn son Gene David in 2019. The actor admitted she underwent in vitro fertilization and realized she does not "think [she] could ever do IVF again." Schumer added, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."

