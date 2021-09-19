Power & Politics: A conversation State Sen. Julia Salazar

State Sen. Julia Salazar was one of the first elected officials to tour the Rikers Island Correctional Facility this month, and witnessed conditions that have spurred both outrage and calls for actions.

She represents the 18th Senate District, which includes the neighborhoods of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, Greenpoint, Williamsburg and parts of Bed-Stuy, Brownsville and East New York. Salazar was the youngest woman elected in the history of the state senate back in 2018.