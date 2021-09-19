CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Power & Politics: A conversation State Sen. Julia Salazar

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfSm6_0c0zcMLv00

State Sen. Julia Salazar was one of the first elected officials to tour the Rikers Island Correctional Facility this month, and witnessed conditions that have spurred both outrage and calls for actions.

She represents the 18th Senate District, which includes the neighborhoods of Bushwick, Cypress Hills, Greenpoint, Williamsburg and parts of Bed-Stuy, Brownsville and East New York. Salazar was the youngest woman elected in the history of the state senate back in 2018.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Salazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenpoint#State Senate#Bushwick#Power Politics#Bed Stuy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy