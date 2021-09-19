Power & Politics: Pandemic-related pounds and your health after COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outside the Greentree Road MedExpress, people patiently sit. “About an hour,” Beth Johnson said. “This was try number three today,” Karen Yun-Lutz said. “Of course it was busy. There was already people here at 8:00. I got here five minutes early,” Carla Franklin added. It’s becoming common at places like this all over the area. In fact, a location on Baum Boulevard recently had a line before the doors even opened. According to medical experts, it’s been a growing problem for the past few months. “Much higher than what existed before in the year before COVID,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO