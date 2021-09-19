CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, two others seriously injured after suspected drunk driving crash

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Police say a woman has died and two other people were rushed to the hospital following a crash in southwest Houston with an alleged drunk driver overnight Sunday. According to officials, the crash happened around 3 a.m. at Chimney Rock and Gasmer. That's where witnesses tell authorities a car with two women inside ran a red light and hit another car with two other people in it.

