Alabama State

Florida vs. Alabama: Breaking down personnel groupings and production

By SethVarnadore
Alligator Army
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film review for last week’s game was titled “Is Florida ready for Bama?” It was a question that was difficult to answer based on the first two games. As I stated last week, Florida was holding some stuff back for this game. Dan Mullen and the various players interviewed early last week stated as much, and Saturday’s game confirmed it. Florida built off some concepts it ran early in the season offensively and threw out some new wrinkles on defense.

