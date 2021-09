The Chicago Bears are prepared to play rookie quarterback Justin Fields tonight if Andy Dalton struggles, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "For these Chicago Bears, this is Andy Daton's team, he is the starter. However, based on what Justin Fields did in the preseason, based on his readiness, I'm also told there is a small package of plays at Fields' disposal," Rapoport said. "If Andy Dalton does great, you may not see it. If he struggles a little bit, do not be surprised if the Bears unveil a little bit of Justin Fields tonight."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO