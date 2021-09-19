CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck convoy gathers at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to benefit Make-A-Wish kids

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
EAST HARTFORD — Hundreds of truck horns could be heard blaring as a convoy of more than 500 trucks gathered at Rentschler Field this morning as part of a massive event to benefit Make-A-Wish kids.

The Wishes on Wheels Truck Convoy is an annual event that benefits the Connecticut chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Trucks pay a fee to enter, gather at Rentschler Field, and depart on a 7.5-mile loop that takes them onto Interstate 84 and Interstate 384 east, Route 85 in Bolton, and I-384/I-84 west back to Rentschler.

When they depart, they blare their horns and flash their lights as families cheer them on.

In addition to the convoy, there are also food trucks and vendors at Rentschler Field for people to enjoy, as well as a wrestling show and a canine demonstration by East Hartford police. Admission to the public is free.

“It’s a carnival atmosphere, it’s like a party,” said Kristen Garrison, president of the Wishes on Wheels Inc. Board of Directors.

Garrison helped start the event 22 years ago when her friend in the trucking industry suggested the idea. Now, almost $2 million has been raised in that time.

“We’re in the business of creating hope,” she said.

Carin Buckman, communications manager of Wishes on Wheels, said that once families start coming to the event, they keep coming back.

“It’s their favorite annual event,” she said.

More than 15 Make-A-Wish families were at the event today, including the parents of Jesxander Huertas, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

The event "means a lot to me, it’s happy that they offer so many activities,” said Jessica Nunez, Jesxander’s mother, said. This was their first time coming to the event.

“He grew up loving trucks. We purchased a truck, drove it for a year and we wanted to dedicate the truck to him,” said Alex Huertas, Jesxander’s father.

Other families were also present at the event watching the trucks leave.

“It’s more than just a truck show, seeing everyone come out and the drivers and everyone taking this time is amazing,” said Newington resident Michelle Mahoney, the mother of a Make-A-Wish child who has since passed away. Her other son rode with one of the trucks in honor of his brother’s memory.

Gil Maffeo was also at the event with his children. They are not part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but came to show their support.

“It’s a wonderful organization. It’s the first time I’ve attended, I’m blown away by everyone’s enthusiasm,” he said.

Garrison estimated the event will end up raising around $2 million in one day alone.

The Wishes on Wheels "organization has helped us grant close to 200 wishes in Connecticut,” she said.

“Our goal is to grant a wish to every eligible child in the state,” said Buckman. The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted 3,600 wishes in total to kids in Connecticut so far.

