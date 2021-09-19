CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Cal-Cam Fair Is Returning This October To Southwest Louisiana

With many festivals in Louisiana canceling their events in 2021, we have some great news concerning this year's Cal-Cam Fair. The Cal-Cam Fair Association confirmed with KPLC that the fair is returning to Sulphur this year in October:. The Cal-Cam Fair has been a huge part of our community for...

Magic 1470AM

Here Is A List Of The 2021 Most Haunted Attractions In Louisiana

Looking to be scared out of your mind? Back by popular demand are the scariest places and most haunted events in the state. It's been a longtime coming, as everything was shutdown do to the pandemic last year. This Halloween, some of the spookiest attractions in Louisiana are looking to catch-up on scaring you to death. Save the dates and prepare to shake in your boots, with plenty of scares lurking around every corner!
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

10 Most Dangerous Cities In Louisiana May Surprise You

We all want to live in a place where the flowers are growing and the only insects we see are Butterflies. I have been here in Louisiana since 2001, this is officially my second home now. Everyone thinks about Louisiana for Casino, great food, and fun times. However, It doesn't always work out like that and unfortunately, things are a little worse than we may think. I pulled from the FBI statistics that were calculated in May 2021 from Road Snacks.net and was surprised by what came across my page. Here are the 10 most dangerous places in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Westlake Find White Specks on Their Vehicles. What Are They?

Westlake citizens are all confused about what these random white specks are on their vehicles, plants, and other objects around their homes and properties. Jane Manino posted her photos on a Westlake Facebook Group in hopes of getting some answers. She found these white spots on her vehicles, mailbox, and even floating on top of the water in her pool.
WESTLAKE, LA
Magic 1470AM

The Rumors are True: In-Laws is Coming to Moss Bluff

For quite some time now In-Laws Cajun Specialities has been killing the game in down how cajun cooking including sausage, cracklins, boudin balls, and their famous fried ribs. They even sell specialty items like stuffed boneless chicken, stuffed pork chops, and stuffed pork loin. I remember when I worked at the tire shop, one of our mechanics showed up with "breakfast" consisting of fried ribs and some sort of jelly dipping sauce. It was love at first bite and I was addicted. Their current location is in Iowa. Although it's not that bad of a drive to get there, for most of the residents in the lake area it's considered a treat to take a ride over there and get some In-Laws in your belly plus stock up the fridge for those late-night needs.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Magic 1470AM

Local Photographer Shows The Re-Growth of Sallier Oak Tree

Being a huge nerd on Lake Charles history, one of my favorite things to tell people about is the Sallier Oak Tree. The live oak is registered with the Live Oak Society of Louisiana and has survived for over 375 years. The tree's namesake, Charles Sallier, is where Sallier actually built his winter home, using the shade of the tree to build under it. Just a fun fact, Charles Sallier is also the Charles in Lake Charles. The tree was struck by lightning at one point, and efforts were made to help save the giant limb that had been struck. Sadly, despite all of the best efforts, the limb was lost to rot years later. The chains that were used to hold the limb in place are still buried in the tree, as the tree grew around it. The tree still stands despite severe storms and weather on the grounds of the Imperial Calcasieu Musem.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Debris Removal Program Applications Being Accepted in Moss Bluff

There will be a temporary location at the library in Moss Bluff this Saturday, September 25 for one day only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be accepting applications for the Hurricane Laura Private Property Debris Removal. If you would like to submit an application, make sure you are at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, 261 Parish Road.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Magic 1470AM

I-10 Bridge in Flames Currently in Lake Charles

UPDATED INFORMATION: The vehicle on fire was in fact an 18-wheeler. Here is a picture of all that is left. There is still no information on injuries, but some witnesses are saying that the driver was able to escape. One witness that saw the actual wreck happen saw two cars coming up the right-hand lane as an 18 wheeler was starting to merge over into the right lane. The driver of the 18 wheeler cut suddenly back to the left to avoid hitting the vehicles coming into the right lane and overcorrected. The overcorrection caused the 18 wheeler to flip. The witness did say there was a vehicle at the bottom of the bridge that did appear to be one of the vehicles involved in the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Entergy Wants $5 Surcharge to Pay for Louisiana Storm Damage

Unless you have seen it with your own eyes it is really difficult to imagine the size and scope of the damage that was caused by Hurricane Ida. Don't get me wrong, the same can be said for the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, and Hurricane Zeta, too. All of those storms have wreaked havoc on Louisiana's infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Afghan Refugees To Be Settled In Two Louisiana Cities [PHOTOS]

Two Louisiana cities are awaiting the arrival of nearly 37,000 Afghan refugees to be resettled across the country. Of those 37,000 refugees, only 59 are currently scheduled to settle in Louisiana. The Biden Administration has requested funding from Congress to resettle 65,000 Afghans by the end of this month and 95,000 by September of next year. President Biden has chosen the former governor of Delaware, Jack Markell, to lead the efforts of resettling the refugees.
IMMIGRATION
Magic 1470AM

State Approves Millions To Resume Repairs On CPSB Schools

The Louisiana State Bond Commission has come through for SWLA after FEMA failed us by not completely funding school repairs. The Louisiana Treasury Department is reporting that $50 million will be allocated in revenue bonds to help continue the construction projects rebuilding Calcasieu Parish schools. These schools were damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta and still have much needed repairs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Disaster SNAP Benefits Approved In 25 Louisiana Parishes

As of September 14, President Biden gave approval for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to provide additional Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) to families impacted by Hurricane Ida. Please note, regular SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP benefits and should not apply. For more Info about SNAP benefit changes in reference to Hurricane Ida, such as replacement benefits for food lost due to power outages, go to www.dcfs.la.gov/page/snap-updates or text LADSNAP to 898-211.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Calcasieu Parish Parks Reopen For Residents To Enjoy

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) announced today that most Parish parks are officially back open for residents to enjoy. Now that the threat of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas is behind us. For a complete list of CPPJ-managed parks, visit calcasieuparish.gov/parks. Unfortunately, there are a few parks that will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Meteorologist Zack Fradella Fires Back About a Comment About Forecast

We all remember the legendary comment provided by KPLC's Ben Terry. A commenter questioned the tone of Terry's post after trying to explain the severity of Hurricane Laura. The commenter talked about the tone and how it seemed a bit rude and wasn't appreciated after Ben explained that we all needed to leave the area and not wait till the last minute to do so because it would be too late. We all know the reply Ben gave her.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Nicholas Weaker but Still a Major Flood Threat for Louisiana

Late yesterday I overheard a couple of people talking in the grocery store about how "this tropical storm wasn't a big deal". That's true, the effects of once Hurricane Nicholas could have been a lot worse for Texas and Louisiana. But the fact is, we are not done with Nicholas so let's stop counting chickens until we get all the eggs hatched.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

