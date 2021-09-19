CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watching the players run, lack off running down the hill

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

Yesterday seems like they didn’t have any enthusiasm at all. Just walking. Nothing like in the past, was very disappointed in the players and even the coaches didn’t seem to have any peep in them. Anyone else notice this?

www.tigernet.com

NESN

Watch Damien Harris Rip Off 35-Yard Run On First Play Of Patriots Season

The Patriots’ first drive of the season ended in disappointment, but it started with a bang. Running back Damien Harris ripped off a 35-yard run on the first play of New England’s season. Harris cut through the middle and nearly broke free for a score, but ultimately was caught from behind.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: RB commit Rodney Hill throws nasty stiff arm, explodes for 75-yard TD run

Florida State running back commitment Rodney Hill has had a stellar start to his senior year at Bulloch Academy (Ga.). Against Tiftarea (Ga.) two weeks ago, Hill had an impressive play to start his highlight tape where he broke out for a 75-yard touchdown run. The most impressive part of the clip appears when Hill manhandles a defender with a stiff arm that brings the player to the ground and allows him a clear field to finish the touchdown run.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: How can the Georgia running game improve? Players speak

“Oh yeah Brock is a horse. Brock can run, with people normally that can run, they are pretty explosive. So, he is an explosive blocker. Really good at maintaining angles and just a really good guy to double team with and stuff. But yeah man, Brock is a gifted athlete. And he showed that last week and I am sure he will continue to show it.”
NFL
#Tigerpulse
sportswar.com

Lots of teams run the shotgun formation on 4th down.

Thats arguably quicker than taking the snap and going backwards to hand off -- kingofcassell 09/20/2021 10:09AM. Lots of teams run the shotgun formation on 4th down. -- Jeffroww 09/20/2021 06:57AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFL
tigernet.com

Watch run every play to get a TD

We have a great wide receivers and good TE . DJ just can’t seem to get the ball to them where they have a chance to catch it.
NFL
tigernet.com

Lots of empty green space on the hill for the run down

Saturday. You can clearly see it in this persons video on You Tube. They just don't seem to be able to fix this problem. Why just not add a new section of premium priced seating on each side of the strip that the players come down?
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

WR route running question

I just watched the Mic’d up video of Deandre Hopkins and one thing stood out to me like crazy. It looks like he is jogging through his routes yet he gets himself open. Is that a function of a good play call or just good route running skills?. Also it...
FOOTBALL
wjhl.com

Eastside running back Ethan Hill named Week 5 Player of the Week

Coeburn, Va — “That kind of leadership, it gets contagious.” That leader…running back Ethan Hill. But the Eastside senior. Nearly missed the chance to Command the Spartans his final year…. “I really didn’t think I’d come back be half as decent as I am, says running back Ethan Hill.”. This...
COEBURN, VA
tigernet.com

WATCH: Former Clemson player weighs in on Tiger offense

Former Clemson cornerback Coty Sensabaugh went into detail on his podcast with his issues related to the start for the Tigers offense through three games. Sensabaugh talks about the personnel needed to improve and how the lack of big plays is holding the group back:
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Donovan Edwards dazzles with two TD runs

It was only a matter fo time before Donovan Edwards found the end-zone for Michigan. Well, it took till the third quarter of his third game to get there. But he found it, then found it again. First, Edwards, with Michigan leading 49-3, powered his way for the four yard...
FOOTBALL
NFLDraftBible

Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Friday Running Backs Week 2

Here are five running backs we will be monitoring on Friday's slate. We will be watching all of the Chanticleers' primary running backs, as Reese White and Braydon Bennett proved effective against The Citadel last week. Jones, in particular, caught our eye, hitting the century mark on nine carries and scoring two touchdowns. The 6'1" 220-pounder started his career off at Independence Community College, spending two seasons with Coach Jason Brown at 'Last Chance U." The Pensacola, Florida product flashed as a 17-year old freshman, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns in his debut season in Kansas. Jones joined Jamey Chadwell in Conway last season, landing third in the run game behind C.J. Marable and Reese White. With Marable off to the next level, we were intrigued about the distribution of carries in week one for Coastal Carolina. The senior back led the way in carries and yards per carry average, and while we expect Chadwell to continue to split carries in his spread-option attack, the Tate High School product should receive more volume in week two. Kansas allowed the two South Dakota running backs to combine for 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, which was good for a 5.3 yards per carry clip.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Trevonte' Citizen runs away from defenders

LSU commitment Trevonte' Citizen entered his senior season regarded as one of the top running backs in the country. Two weeks into the campaign, America’s No. 11 back in the 247Sports Composite has done nothing to hurt that lofty ranking. In Lake Charles College Prep’s, 56-6, win against Franklin Parish...
FOOTBALL

