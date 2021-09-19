CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fake Yankee championship rings worth $2.4M seized by U.S. customs agents

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxycI_0c0zaDTo00

A shipment of fake sports memorabilia, including championship rings from the Yankees, were seized by U.S. customs agents.

The haul included 86 rings that would have been worth nearly $2.4 million if they were authentic.

The bogus valuables came from China and were bound for several locations in the Midwest.

ALSO READ |
'Positivity is Hard:' Gabby Petito's father speaks about daughter's disappearance

Other fake championship rings included the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals.

There's no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.

----------

*
Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Feds intercept fake sports championship rings, including Bulls bling

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Federal officers have seized nearly 100 counterfeit sports championship rings that were easily determined to be frauds, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago intercepted 86 of the rings that were supposed to be championship bling “but were constructed of poor quality and lacked security features,” the agency said in a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

86 Counterfeit Championship Rings Seized by Chicago CBP

CHICAGO— Sports memorabilia is a lucrative business. Fans and collectors pay top dollar for memorabilia to add to their collection or pass down to future fans. However, this business does have its phony dealers that peddle their counterfeit merchandise cashing in at the expense of collectors and fans. On September...
CHICAGO, IL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes phony designer watches worth $57.84m in Louisville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Port of Louisville recently seized 32 separate shipments containing counterfeit designer watches worth $57.84 million. CBP officers inspected all these parcels to determine if the goods were admissible in accordance with CBP regulations. The officers found a total of 2,168...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Chicago Bulls#St Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Scene

U.S. Customs Agents Nabbed Thousands of Fake Covid-19 Vax Cards and Pfizer Stickers in Ohio

The black market for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is real, and it's happening everywhere, including Ohio. U.S. Customs & Border Patrol (CBP) recently seized thousands of counterfeit vaccination materials at the Port of Cincinnati. In a release, CBP says the agency retrieved five shipments of the contraband, including 1,683 counterfeit vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers.
WebMD

More Than 6,000 Fake Vaccine Cards Seized by U.S. Customs

Sep. 18, 2021 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have seized more than 6,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards across the country. Two international mail packages from China with 70 fake cards were stopped in Pittsburgh last week, the news outlet reported. Both packages were intended for the same address, and an investigation is underway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thewestsidegazette.com

China’s COVID Crooks: U.S. Customs Seizes Fake Vaccine Card Shipments

The latest import from the Far East can’t be found on a shelf at WalMart. It’s a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card, complete with clumsy typos, and the federal government is confiscating them as fast as they can find them. U.S. customs officials in four U.S. cities recently seized shipments of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
China
luxurylaunches.com

The mother of all seizes – Shipped from China , the US Customs have confiscated close to 2,000 fake Rolex watches and more worth a total of $58 million.

When news of almost 2,000 fake Rolex watches getting seized by customs officials surface, a business school teaching students how to detect counterfeit luxury products starts to make complete sense. Last year, CBP officers in Louisville, Ky., caught four shipments of imitation Rolex watches shipped from Hong Kong worth a total of $25.2 million at retail prices. This year, the numbers and amounts have literally doubled, and that too in one night! U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers of Port of Louisville snagged 32 shipments packed with counterfeit designer watches, mainly crowd-favorite Rolexes. Had these watches been genuine, they would easily be worth nearly $58 million.
WTHR

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, Pfizer seals seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized five containers of fake vaccine cards and vaccine stickers. The containers held 1,683 counterfeit vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers. Officers said the cards had the CDC logo, but misspellings and substandard printing were clues they were...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati feds seize dozens of fake Olympic gold medals

CINCINNATI — Dozens of counterfeit Olympic medals were seized in Cincinnati, federal officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. "What Olympic gold medal winner would send their medal through the mail? No one," federal officials said Tuesday, announcing the seizure. Fifty counterfeit gold medals — designed to look...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy