NFL

Browns' Jarvis Landry suffers MCL injury, leaving teammates to rally from dip in intensity

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Nick Chubb felt the energy drop, and Myles Garrett thought the entire team was affected. The Browns lost five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and respected team leader Jarvis Landry to a knee injury on the second play from scrimmage of their 31-21 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Yardbarker

Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry suffered sprained MCL against Texans

NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Set to undergo MRI

NFL
247Sports

Jarvis Landry injury: Cleveland Browns WR departs game against Houston Texans

NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Browns WR Jarvis Landry goes on IR, will miss at least 3 games

NFL
beaconjournal.com

Browns' Jarvis Landry considered week to week with sprained MCL, coach Kevin Stefanski says

NFL
News-Herald.com

Demetric Felton comes through for Browns after injury sidelines Jarvis Landry

NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Injury Diagnosis For Jarvis Landry

NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry has sprained MCL, source says

NFL

