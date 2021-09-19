CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Evil Recap: Leggo My Eggo

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EISh6_0c0zZxbP00

This week’s Evil brings to mind that old chestnut: You’ve gotta manipulate a few eggs if you want to foment the world’s descent into darkness.

David’s decision to focus on RSM Fertility really kicks into gear in Sunday’s episode, in which we learn that one of the eggs left over from when Kristen underwent in vitro fertilization has gone missing under nefarious circumstances. (And somewhere, The X-Files ‘ Dana Katherine Scully pulls out a chair at a meeting of the Screwed Over By Science support group, nods knowingly, and pats it in welcome.)

Elsewhere, Ben unwittingly cheats on Vanessa. Kind of. Read on for the highlights of “O Is For Ovaphobia.”

AN EGG-STRORDINARY STORY | When David and Ben question her, Kristen can’t recall anything out of the ordinary about her experience at the clinic. She gets a little testy when Ben starts probing more pointedly. “Is the question whether or not Lexis is showing signs of being a psychopath?,” she asks. He says no, but they’re going to talk to other moms who used the same service.

These include Matilda’s mother — remember Matilda, the alleged firestarter ? — who informs us that her daughter burned down her foster parents’ home. She, too, doesn’t recall anything weird about RSM, save for the rude way they informed her that she’d stopped paying rent for her stored ova. When she mentions that Matilda’s teeth came in “very sharp,” though, particularly the canines, it brings Kristen up short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ylrff_0c0zZxbP00 When Kristen calls the facility to ask about her dozen leftover eggs, for which she hasn’t paid storage fees in six years, she’s informed that someone else has been maintaining the account. Eventually, a friendly receptionist at RSM breaks protocol and whispers to Kristen that a Dr. Kara Autry — who no longer works at the clinic — is footing the bill.

Dr. Autry’s cover story, when Kristen visits her private practice, is that her faith prohibits her from destroying the unused cells. It’s also important to know that Autry was the doctor who presided over the in vitro that produced Eric, the kid from Season 1 who tried to drown his baby sister. When Kristen threatens to bring Autry up on malpractice charges, the doc immediately turns nasty, implying that she’ll lie and smear Kristen in court if any case goes forward. Minutes after their visit, Autry leaves and goes straight to… any guesses? Leland’s apartment.

The next day, Kristen, David and Ben are informed that Dr. Autry has gone on vacation. And when Kristen marches into RSM with a court order to return her 12 eggs that day, the woman at the front desk says there are only 11 in storage. Kristen demands to know what happened to the other one. “We’ve always only had 11,” the woman says, and her smile is SO CREEPY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcRXi_0c0zZxbP00 SHERYL IN PERIL | If you’re wondering what came of Sheryl’s dinner at Leland’s, the answer is: nothing good. He invites her to a meeting of “influencers” in the Hamptons, and she steals a va-va-voom red velvet dress to wear for the affair. (Little does she know, it’s a white party.) Leland introduces her to Edward ( Virgin River ‘s Tim Matheson), who is very vague about the “influencing” he does for companies. Still, he wants to meet up with her in the future, so she gives him her info.

Cut to another evening, when Sheryl joins Edward at a swanky bar. He hands her a drink he happens to have waiting for her, saying it’s “poison,” and — woman, no! — she drinks it and laughs. They wind up tipsy at Leland’s, and it’s all fun and games until Sheryl realizes she can’t move her legs or scream. That’s when Edward and Leland lay her on the ground and tap into a vein behind her knee. As she watches, paralyzed, Edward lies down next to her, and Leland does the same to him. Then there’s something that happens with jars and tubing and blood (I think?), but if you can figure out exactly what’s going on — I sure can’t —please lay it out for us us in the comments. Meanwhile, in a back room at Leland’s, Dr. Autry is trussed up like a corpse but very much awake and probably paralyzed, as well.

When David realizes that Dr. Autry’s car is still parked in front of Leland’s building, he goes inside… where he runs into Edward and Sheryl, who are dressed in coordinated outfits and goofily singing to each other. Edward tells David that Autry was there the night before but then “headed off,” and then the pair giggle their way down the hallway.

A CAUTIONARY TAIL | Throughout the episode, Lexis is glued to YouTube-like videos of Malindaz, the infernally assisted influencer we met in Season 1. The young girl’s self-esteem plummets with each viewing; eventually, she’s wearing baggy clothes, using teeth-whitening strips and wrapping her thighs in plastic to achieve the perfect gap. Kristen picks up on her daughter’s unease and pulls her aside to show her unfiltered, untouched photos of Malindaz, explaining all about filters, makeup and lighting. The talk seems to boost Lexis’ spirits, which is good, because when she looks in the mirror, we see that she’s grown a tail? (To her credit, by the end of the episode, she seems totally cool with it.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7Jyj_0c0zZxbP00 SISTER HACK | Finally, we come to Ben and Vanessa. Or is that Ben and Maggie? Allow me to explain. Vanessa is so sick of her sister’s ghost — whom she still believes is attached to her arm — messing up her life, she goes to a psychic for help. (She and Ben exchange “I love you”s, too, which is a nice moment.) The seer in question is Miss Marie from earlier this season; she banishes Vanessa with dramatic flair, and it’s pretty great. But the next time Ben sees his girlfriend, she’s dressed differently and acting differently. And by “differently,” I mean “hornily.” Ben starts to realize that maybe he’s sleeping with Maggie… but then Vanessa will seem to act like Vanessa, and it’s all very confusing. But one day, after a particularly athletic session in the bedroom, Ben gets a call on his cell — from Vanessa! She says she’s on the train. But it seems like she’s in the room? Can Maggie even be corporeal all on her own? Ben is so freaked out, he takes off.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Wonder Years, Dear White People, Survivor

Season 4 premiere: Gary struggles in the wake of his encounter with Peter; Regina and Rome face the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. (Get scoop.) Maverick (in 1957), The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (1964), Charlie’s Angels (1976), Family Ties (1982), Full House (1987), Family Matters (1989), Baywatch (1989), Friends (1994), The West Wing (1999), Lost (2004), Veronica Mars (2004) and NCIS: Los Angeles (2009) premiered.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Morning Show, Titans, The Other Two, B99

Not to steal the Primetime Emmys’ thunder or anything, but we have some TV awards to give out today, as well. In our latest edition of Quotes of the Week, we’ve gathered more than 20 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TV's Animated Specials, Ranked: Lucifer, PEN15, Supernatural, Fringe and 9 More Memorable One-Off Episodes

The Winchester brothers, Raymond Reddington and the Devil himself are among the lucky TV characters to have found themselves in cartoon form. While animated television specials have popped up numerous times over the decades, the coronavirus pandemic has forced even more series — including some you might not expect — to get creative with different art forms as live-action TV production halted during the last 18 months. In recent weeks, Hulu’s PEN15 and Netflix’s Lucifer have both experimented with animation, but where do those episodes rank among the rest of television’s animated specials?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Matheson
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Martin Henderson Gets Down on One Knee & Asks Alexandra Breckenridge to Do Season 4

It’s been a crazy day for fans of Netflix’s Virgin River. The streaming platform recently revealed that the series had been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Naturally, the official IG account of the popular drama didn’t let the news go by without confirming it in a clever video featuring stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan). “Season 4 and Season 5 picked up by Netflix! Thank each and everyone of you for all your support! We so appreciate it!” the post’s caption read.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Our Kind of People' lands with a thud

A melodrama of class and caste, “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) takes place in the town of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, long an enclave of wealthy Black families. The soap opera has been adapted from Lawrence Otis Graham’s “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malpractice#The X Files#Screwed#Rsm
nerdspan.com

Review: Evil – U is for U.F.O. s02e09

Not content with ramping up the weird in its second season, Evil has now added an extra layer of conspiracy and intrigue. Episode 9, ‘U is for U.F.O.’ takes a step out into brand new territory. *Warning! Spoilers Ahead!*. While Evil has dabbled in X-Files style stories before, this goes...
TV SERIES
1428elm.com

Evil Season 2, Episode 10 recap: Back to the RSM Fertility Clinic

Like Evil‘s first season, Evil Season 2 is finally getting back to some of its main plot points, and it looks like we’re racing toward what is going to be a genuinely horrifying season finale. Let me preface this recap by noting that is a lot going on in Evil Season 2, Episode 10, “O is for Ovaphobia.” But let’s begin with RSM Fertility Clinic because it’s a storyline we’ve all been waiting to revisit for a while now.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Evil Season 2: Is the Evil Gene Part of Kristen’s DNA?

This Evil review contains spoilers. The supernatural investigative team at the center of Evil finally focuses its attention on the one almost-constant element in their probes: the clinic they believe is corrupting fertilized eggs. They believe RSM Fertility is a front for diabolical masters, working behind the scenes to bring about a dark future ruled by a malevolent generation of engineered children. The clinic has been helping women get pregnant for several years, and one of their first clients was Dr. Kristen Brouchard (Katja Herbers). She was so early in the fertility facility’s operations, the founding physician who was in charge “no longer works” there, according to the reception staff.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Stargirl: Bringing the Evil of Eclipso to Life

This article contains Stargirl spoilers. Throughout Stargirl season 2, there’s been a looming puppet master in the darkness. Working through the mysterious Black Diamond wielded by Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy), Eclipso has been helping the teen put together a new iteration of the Injustice Society of America. But in a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
FanSided

The Morning Show Season 2, Episode 1 recap: My Least Favorite Year

The Morning Show season 2 premiere pulled no punches, continuing several storylines set up in season 1 and introducing even more complications into the mix. (Did you catch all that COVID foreshadowing?) After Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) very public, very dramatic exit, The Morning Show has been struggling in the ratings...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Conners Recap: Was Darlene Able to Salvage Her Relationship With Ben? Grade the Live Season 4 Premiere!

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that allowed viewers at home to “join” the family, all while Darlene and Dan navigated new and challenging hurdles in their respective relationships. Darlene, still determined to prove to Ben that she was serious about a future with him, put a deposit down on an apartment. She presented the signed lease to him — after the show broke the fourth wall and had Darlene run from one set to the other to find him — and he told her he’d think about it. Later, upon arriving at the Wellman plant to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Someone’s worst nightmare

On the other side of tonight’s big premiere, it’s inevitable that you’ll want more insight on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 2. We wish we could say that everything will get a little easier, but it won’t. Instead, prepare yourself to see the blackout (and a heatwave) turn the entire Los Angeles area into a disaster zone. There’s too many people to help! It’s going to be impossible for the 118 to tackle everything, and that’s without even thinking about some of the personal stuff coming for Maddie and Athena.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint At Major Cast Changes Ahead

General Hospital spoilers signal additional cast changes on the horizon and fans are feeling uncertain regarding what to expect. Some recent exits seem to be temporary, but viewers may want to brace themselves for some significant changes. At Least One More Temporary Exit Is Coming Soon. There is plenty of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy