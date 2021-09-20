CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

One dead in Memphis interstate shooting

By Nick Papadimas
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to police, the two men were taken to a hospital where one man, 36, was pronounced dead.

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 3

MemphisSafetyMonitor
3d ago

The City of Memphis is more concerned with cobblestones found on the Mississippi River! The cobblestones get more funding than the Memphis police officers fighting crime! Probably why you don't see many on the streets.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Man shot to death in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in southeast Memphis Wednesday afternoon. According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at 3386 Bestway around 3:30pm. Officers have detained another man, but charges have not been filed. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Kroger shooting victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olivia King has been identified as one of the victim's of Thursday's shooting at the Kroger in Collierville, TN. She died from her injuries at Regional One hospital Thursday afternoon, according to family. "Our family is devastated by this senseless act of violence. We ask that you...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Woman charged with murder in shooting death of man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in southwest Memphis Tuesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, Evanny Littlejohn, 37, was charged with first degree murder from a man’s death at 4889 Applestone Cove. Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they did not release the man’s name.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Collierville Kroger shooting: What we know

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — More than a dozen people were injured in a shooting at a Kroger in Collierville, Tenn. on Thursday in what the police chief said was the "the most horrific event" in the city's history. Here's what we know about the shooting as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday. How...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police Dept#Mem Policedept
WATN Local Memphis

Woman involved in crash that killed a Memphis Police officer sued for 5 million dollars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was involved in a crash that killed a Memphis Police officer has been sued for five million dollars. Lawyers for Frances Triplett, the wife of Christopher Scott “Scotty” Triplett, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. They claim that Officer Triplett was killed as a result of the “negligence and/or recklessness” of Frances Calico. The lawsuit claims that Calico was driving her Nissan Altima “in a negligent and reckless manner and attempted to make a left hand turn into a police-escorted processional in violation of law.” That’s when Triplett, who was on-duty, and Calico collided.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Police charge man with attempted murder after interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after being charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting on Interstate I-240 Saturday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man was shot while he was driving on I-240 near Covington Pike. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and will be ok. The suspect took off but was later found. Mack Finnie, 33, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt 1st degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy