One dead in Memphis interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after being charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting on Interstate I-240 Saturday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man was shot while he was driving on I-240 near Covington Pike. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and will be ok. The suspect took off but was later found. Mack Finnie, 33, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt 1st degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO