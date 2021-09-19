CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Gov. Murphy announces plan to offer universal pre-K to all New Jersey families

By Todd DeFeo, The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hhNY_0c0zZHyF00


N ew Jersey could soon offer universal pre-K to all New Jersey families, and the state is doling out millions in taxpayer dollars to jumpstart the process.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a plan to offer universal pre-K. The Department of Education (DOE) will develop a plan for additional pre-K expansion statewide, including a timeline.

New Jersey is awarding $17 million to 19 school districts across the state to start or expand their pre-K offerings for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Investing in early childhood education lays the foundation for a bright future for our early learners,” Murphy said in an announcement. “...While we still have a long way to go to achieve pre-K for all, today’s expansion further demonstrates our commitment to reaching as many students as possible.”

To develop its plan, the DOE will explore funding sources, including federal dollars. The agency will also look at other states that offer similar programs and explore how to involve childcare providers and Head Start programs in the process.

According to The Associated Press, New Jersey provides funding to pre-K programs in some communities with high poverty rates. The funding stems from a decades-old court case, Abbott v. Burke .

“Today’s announcement represents five years of consistent expansion of New Jersey’s state-funded, full day pre-k for working families throughout our state,” Sam Crane, a representative of Pre-K Our Way, said in an announcement.

Murphy made the announcement during a visit to the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center in Palisades Park.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 50

Really?
4d ago

He’s only saying this so that all the illegals and Afghanistan’s can send their kids to school free and at an early age to learn English! Again on our tax money!!! No you had the kids do as everyone else has done PAY FOR IT! If someone has grown kids why shoud they have to pay more in taxes for this! If you want it then every person in NJ that paid for childcare and/or unreserved school or Pre K in the past give them all their money back with interest at today’s rates!

Reply(3)
25
james gerber
4d ago

You can offer free preschool but the government and state ran schools are a joke. They have no idea about learning techniques for young children and their stages of development. They are more like free daycare.

Reply
10
jean
4d ago

this country is so far in dept is this a good time to add more dept. the taxes are so high now do we need more taxes nothing is free someone will have to pay

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WashingtonExaminer

Critical comments on the IRA restriction proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee

Six weeks ago, I wrote an op-ed critical of then circulating ideas to limit individual retirement accounts (IRAs) over $5 million. The proposal was in response to the supposed scandal of a $5 billion Roth IRA owned by a conservative activist billionaire originally invested in newly issued stock. The proposal was also to be part of funding efforts for the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” social welfare programs legislation. I made four main points: (1) The proposal was unfair at the $5 million level and for those without defined-benefit plans because defined-benefit pensions of highly paid, long-serving government workers could easily be worth $10 million and were not being discussed for limitation; (2) the proposal would crimp the investment strategy of many IRA holders with accounts below $5 million, harming them, overall market performance, and, more broadly, middle-income account holders; (3) because of the appropriate fluidity of the retirement system, IRAs and 401k plans need to be considered together; and (4) any abuses of the system can be handled though more targeted legislated changes. I should have further added that it was unfair to change the rules of the game so suddenly for past legal activities without long transition periods.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
143K+
Followers
51K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy