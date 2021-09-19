Trump calls border situation a 'Crisis Crisis,' says US is becoming 'a cesspool of humanity'

Former President Donald Trump released a written statement Sunday saying the largest number of illegal immigrants in history are "pouring in by the millions" unchecked and unvetted.

Trump went on to state that the situation is not a "border crisis," but a "Crisis Crisis," claiming the United States is becoming "a cesspool of humanity."

"Tens of thousands of people are coming from Haiti, and many now from countries in Africa, even more so now than South America," Trump's statement read. "Nothing is done and the corrupt Mainstream Media is giving almost no attention to what will be perhaps the greatest Crisis in the history of our country."

A projection released Friday reported an estimated 1.85 million illegal border apprehensions for 2021, breaking the previous record of 1.643 million in 2000.

Over 10,000 migrants are currently waiting to cross the border, with some reportedly seen walking back and forth across a river to Mexico as they picked up food and supplies from restaurants.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited the Del Rio International Bridge on Thursday night, describing the situation as "the most horrific thing I've ever seen ." Cruz said in a statement on Twitter that the U.S. would "pay the price for Joe Biden’s weakness and incompetence for years to come."

The Biden administration said on Saturday that some of the Haitian migrants will be expelled via removal flights and that the Department of Homeland Security would be "implementing a new, comprehensive strategy" to address the 12,000 people who have crossed the border in the past week.

The Federal Aviation Agency initially grounded drones from Fox News after they were spotted capturing footage of the border situation but later granted permission for the drones on Friday.