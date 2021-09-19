CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump calls border situation a 'Crisis Crisis,' says US is becoming 'a cesspool of humanity'

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump released a written statement Sunday saying the largest number of illegal immigrants in history are "pouring in by the millions" unchecked and unvetted.

Trump went on to state that the situation is not a "border crisis," but a "Crisis Crisis," claiming the United States is becoming "a cesspool of humanity."

"Tens of thousands of people are coming from Haiti, and many now from countries in Africa, even more so now than South America," Trump's statement read. "Nothing is done and the corrupt Mainstream Media is giving almost no attention to what will be perhaps the greatest Crisis in the history of our country."

A projection released Friday reported an estimated 1.85 million illegal border apprehensions for 2021, breaking the previous record of 1.643 million in 2000.

Over 10,000 migrants are currently waiting to cross the border, with some reportedly seen walking back and forth across a river to Mexico as they picked up food and supplies from restaurants.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited the Del Rio International Bridge on Thursday night, describing the situation as "the most horrific thing I've ever seen ." Cruz said in a statement on Twitter that the U.S. would "pay the price for Joe Biden’s weakness and incompetence for years to come."

The Biden administration said on Saturday that some of the Haitian migrants will be expelled via removal flights and that the Department of Homeland Security would be "implementing a new, comprehensive strategy" to address the 12,000 people who have crossed the border in the past week.

The Federal Aviation Agency initially grounded drones from Fox News after they were spotted capturing footage of the border situation but later granted permission for the drones on Friday.

Comments / 95

Kathleen Gladden
4d ago

Remember the good old days?  Gas prices were low, food prices were low.  Employment was at an all-time high, and wages were rising.  Inflation was down and taxes were low.  We had control of our border, respect from the world community and other nations were starting to pay their fair share.  We weren't locked down and living in fear.  Families were happy and not hating each other.  We didn't feel ashamed for being born white. It's hard to believe those good old days were less than a year ago!

Kathleen Gladden
4d ago

We've all lost friends in this collision of values. I have a hard time enduring people without common sense who refuse to be informed. Especially Christians voting for abortion, homosexuality, inhumane immigration policies, sanctuary cities, rioting in the streets and defunding of our police. Disrespect for our flag and national anthem. Atheist chaplain in highest position at Harvard. Antifa, BLM, LGBTQ attorneys writing our laws. When asked why they vote Democrat, they say, "I don't like Donald Trump".

Tom deangelo
3d ago

I'm totally amazed how a billionaire can behave so utterly cheap and trashy he has no class or style and he judges others he better look at his own shortcomings

