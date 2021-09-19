How ICE uses Interpol to deport immigrants who could be wrongly accused of crimes

How refreshing it was to read an article which tells it like it is and cuts through the propaganda pervasively creeping into every aspect of our American way of life (“A White Elephant problem,” published Sept. 8). Dan Shannon’s last article was not only entertaining to read but was informative and factually based. ICE, FBI and Custom and Border Patrol (CBP) reports for 2018 and the information provided show that it was directly taken from the original reports. The reports are hard to find but they are there if you are willing to dig. I cannot fathom how anyone believes our country is better off by allowing thousands upon thousands of illegal border crossings each month. Each and every crime which takes place on our American soil by someone who is not legally here is preventive. It’s this simple: if you are not here you cannot commit a crime. Border crossers are not vetted; they are not vaccinated and they are not required to be vaccinated by our government while Americans face losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated. According to the Washington Post, authorities detained more than 200,000 people illegally crossing the border for the single month of August 2021. This is quadruple the number from one year prior for August 2020, according to the CPB.

