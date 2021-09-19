CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ICE uses Interpol to deport immigrants who could be wrongly accused of crimes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Hugo Gomez spends his days lying on the bottom bunk of a dorm room bed, reading the Bible under fluorescent lighting at an immigrant detention facility a couple of hours northeast of Los Angeles. He returns again and again to Psalm 40:1: "I waited patiently for the...

IMMIGRATION

