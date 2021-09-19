CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Demi And G-Eazy Address Past Problems In New Music Video

energy941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell here’s a collaboration we never knew we needed, Demi Lovato and G-Eazy have teamed up to address past issues in their new song, “Breakdown.”. The video finds the pair facing the headlines that have plagued them over recent years. From Lovato’s overdose to speculations about G-Eazy’s personal life, the headlines flash across the screen, eventually covering their faces as Lovato sings about needing a friend to keep from breaking down.

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is making her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer and rapper took to Instagram to share the exciting news, which comes just one day after MTV announced that she will be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup. "I’m hosting the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

G-Eazy, Demi Lovato Are in Middle of Harrowing ‘Breakdown’ in New Video

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato search for solace in the midst of chaos in the video for new song “Breakdown.” The song appears on the rapper’s upcoming fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, which arrives on September 24th. The harrowing visual opens on closeups of Lovato and G-Eazy as headlines about current events pertaining to them flash by, from Lovato’s overdose to speculation about the rapper’s personal life. The words soon cover their faces. The song details being in the middle of a breakdown and the need for a friend to help them through harrowing times, as Lovato’s chorus conveys. “I got...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

G-Eazy Announces New Album 'These Things Happen Too'

G-Eazy has officially announced the release of his new album, These Things Happen Too. The album announcement comes alongside the artist’s new track “The Announcement.”. The San Francisco rapper’s breakout album, These Things Happen launched in 2014 is the prequel to the forthcoming album. The artist took to social media earlier this week to debut a trailer for the album. G-Eazy accompanies the post with a caption, “I know it’s been a long, long time…” The multi-faceted artist’s new album is set to showcase G-Eazy’s diverse and eclectic body of work, paying homage to current classics as well as fan-favorite tracks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
G Eazy
hotnewhiphop.com

G-Eazy & Demi Lovato Address Their Controversies On "Breakdown"

We're set to receive G-Eazy's fourth studio album These Things Happen Too next week, and he's rolling out the record with the help of Demi Lovato. Last month, Lovato teased that there were big things coming with the Bay Area rapper, and on Friday (September 17), the pair surfaced with their collaborative single, "Breakdown."
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Halsey Drops New Blood-Splattered Music Video

Halsey had released a new video for her song, “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God.”. The video features Halsey looking into the camera as she performs the song and later blood is splattered all over her. The song is from her newly released album, ‘If I Can’t Have...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

G-Eazy Shares "These Things Happen Too" Tracklist Ft. Lil Wayne, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato

It is a new season for G-Eazy as he rolls out his fourth studio album. The Bay Area rapper was recently involved in a bit of controversy after he was arrested in New York City over an alleged nightclub brawl, but he was quickly released and jumped right back into handling business. G-Eazy shared his latest single "Breakdown" featuring Demi Lovato, and now the rapper is back with the official tracklist to his forthcoming album, These Things Happen Too.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

G-Eazy on his new album: ‘For all the highs, there are also excruciating lows’

G-Eazy is not shy about rattling off his accomplishments. In the seven years since releasing his first album for a major label, the Oakland rapper born Gerald Earl Gillum has scored top-10 hits, headlined festivals, dated models, walked runways and had more than a few run-ins with the law. He has ticked all the requisite boxes to earn rock star status.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#New York City#Mtv
HOT 97

JT And Lil Uzi Spark Pregnancy Rumors

JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”
ELECTIONS
People

G-Eazy Arrested After Allegedly Punching Man in NYC Brawl

G-Eazy went on to attend the 2021 MTV VMAs two days after the alleged altercation. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. G-Eazy was allegedly involved in a physical altercation last week. The 32-year-old rapper,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

G-Eazy Arrested Following Nightclub Brawl In NYC: Report

It looks as if G-Eazy had a rough evening following an alleged altercation in New York City. The Big Apple has been buzzing with news as New York Fashion Week, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the Met Gala all occurred within days of one another. Celebrities have descended on the city in droves and the rich and-or famous have been filtering in and out of luxury hotels and exclusive nightclubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

MTV made a last-minute addition of Normani to the awards show lineup of performers. Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime. "I just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buffalonynews.net

G-Eazy arrested

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): American rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday evening due to alleged physical alteration in NYC last week. According to People magazine, the 32-year-old rapper and his crew allegedly got violent with another group of people outside the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York City around 12:50 a.m. Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101 WIXX

G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assault last week

G-Eazy was arrested last week in New York City and charged with assault, ABC News has confirmed. The rapper and his crew got into the fight with two men inside the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York’s trendy Meatpacking District nightclub early Friday morning. A 29-year-old man was hit with a bottle, while a 32-year-old man was punched on the street outside the club.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
energy941.com

Lil Nas X Unveils Parody Billboards For ‘Montero’ Release

Lil Nas X continues to troll his fans and his foes with fake billboards in Los Angeles. The billboards are like lawyer billboards and boast phrases like, “Gay?”, “Are you single, lonely, and miserable?”, “Do you hate Lil Nas X?”, and “Do you miss the real America?” that all end with, “You may be entitled to financial compensation!”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy