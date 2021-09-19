Demi And G-Eazy Address Past Problems In New Music Video
Well here’s a collaboration we never knew we needed, Demi Lovato and G-Eazy have teamed up to address past issues in their new song, “Breakdown.”. The video finds the pair facing the headlines that have plagued them over recent years. From Lovato’s overdose to speculations about G-Eazy’s personal life, the headlines flash across the screen, eventually covering their faces as Lovato sings about needing a friend to keep from breaking down.www.energy941.com
