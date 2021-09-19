CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-19 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS SWEEPING EAST TOWARD BURLEY, MINIDOKA, AND ALBION THROUGH 1215 PM MDT At 1112 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 9 miles northeast of Hazelton to near Hansen to 12 miles northeast of Rogerson. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms along with brief moderate rain and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects, and create difficult driving conditions. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Kimama, Pilar Butte and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

