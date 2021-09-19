'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro says he's 95 percent recovered from gruesome hand injury last year
The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro, is almost back to 100% with his right hand after suffering a gruesome injury roughly one year ago. The Food Network star's hand was impaled after getting it stuck in the bowling pinsetter, a representative for his company confirmed to Fox News at the time. A malfunction with a pinsetter, which had been an easy fix in the past, caused Valastro's hand to become lodged and compressed inside the machine, his spokesperson said.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 2