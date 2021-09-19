CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro says he's 95 percent recovered from gruesome hand injury last year

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro, is almost back to 100% with his right hand after suffering a gruesome injury roughly one year ago. The Food Network star's hand was impaled after getting it stuck in the bowling pinsetter, a representative for his company confirmed to Fox News at the time. A malfunction with a pinsetter, which had been an easy fix in the past, caused Valastro's hand to become lodged and compressed inside the machine, his spokesperson said.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Made A 1st Birthday Cake For Gigi Hadid's Daughter And Fans Can't Get Enough

September has been quite a busy month for Gigi Hadid. According to Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old supermodel followed up her return to New York Fashion Week in September with an appearance at the Met Gala less than a week later. However, the most important event of her month wasn't on a runway or a red carpet. As People reported, Hadid and longtime partner Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai's first birthday on Sunday, September 19, with a small party featuring toys, balloons, and a stunning cake made by none other than Buddy Valastro.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's How Buddy Valastro Is Doing 1 Year After His Accident

Most of Buddy "Cake Boss" Valastro's fans and followers know he suffered a serious injury to his hand last year. A debilitating hand injury isn't good for anyone, but for those who make their living cooking and baking like Valastro, it can be a serious threat to their livelihood. When you hear of a chef getting hurt, many immediately think of knife cuts, burns, or other kitchen accidents — so it was a surprise for some to hear that the Cake Boss wounded his hand not on a television set or in the kitchen, but in a home bowling accident.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Can't Believe How Much Buddy Valastro's Son Looks Like Him

There are a few things we know for sure when it comes to celebrity chefs. One is that the public can't get enough of every glimpse into the kitchens, homes, and everyday lives of the world's most talented chefs and TV personalities. From Marcela Valladolid and her charming children to the Pioneer Woman's romantic vacations, social media loves to get regular sneak peeks into the lives of celebrities.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Valastro
Person
Rachael Ray
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Posts Epic Montage of Throwback Pics in Honor of Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Cue the tears. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy just posted the most touching photo montage ever for the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary. McCarthy posted the montage to her Instagram page earlier today, along with the caption, “Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love. I adore and love you. Infinity.”
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Once Job-Shamed ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Has an Only & Lookalike Son Showing off His Latest Paintings

"The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, recently shared a picture of his artwork on Instagram. The once job-shamed "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son Jordyn Owens recently shared a post on his Instagram page. The post, which consists of five images, showed Jordyn sitting by the window side in a room surrounded by all his paintings in the first slide.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Injury#Cake Boss#Food Network#Tlc
Fox News

'The Masked Singer' alums offer advice to upcoming performers: 'You'll actually shock yourself'

There's no arguing that "The Masked Singer" gets people talking. On the popular singing competition show, celebrities from various professions bundle themselves up head-to-toe in a costume meant to completely hide their identity and perform in front of a live audience as well as a panel of judges. Each week, the performer voted to be the weakest must reveal their identity to the viewers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro says his mangled hand is '95 percent' healed

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, the star of such TV shows as "Cake Boss" and "Buddy vs Duff," says the hand he badly injured exactly a year ago Monday is almost completely healed. "I'd say we're about 95 percent," the 44-year-old New Jersey native told host Rachael Ray remotely on her...
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Fox News

592K+
Followers
117K+
Post
533M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy