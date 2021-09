Look, we’re going to get to the actual players on the field in a second, but let’s just take a moment to say how good it felt to walk into Kenan Stadium Saturday night. The feeling of getting into the stadium after an afternoon of tailgating, wondering around Tar Heel Town, watching the drum line of the Marching Tar Heels perform in the Pit, seeing the whole group play on the steps of Wilson, the pageantry of pregame, the school songs, and fireworks of the entrance as the team ran onto the field with a crowd in the stands. It was Game Day in Chapel Hill, and it was a feeling that was sorely missed. For that we are all winners.

