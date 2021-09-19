CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Ortega says Max Holloway trilogy fight “would be ideal” should he beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

By Adam D Martin
 4 days ago
UFC featherweight Brian Ortega says the Max Holloway trilogy fight “would be ideal” should he beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. Ortega steps back into the Octagon next Saturday night at UFC 266 when he battles Volkanovski for the 145lbs title. For Ortega, he is coming off of a dominant decision win over The Korean Zombie last year that showed he is still one of the best featherweights in the world. The fight with TKZ was the first for Ortega since December 2018 when he stopped by Holloway at UFC 231 in what was his only professional MMA loss. For Ortega, he is still hoping that he gets the chance to one day fight Holloway and avenge the loss.

