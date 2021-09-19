CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the New Living Room “It” Pillow You’re About to See All Over Instagram

By Marlen Komar
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Organic shapes are the look du jour for 2021, and they’re appearing in the form of bulbous sofas, squiggle shaped mirrors, and wavy room dividers. The H&M ceramic donut vase came first, then it was the vintage twisted floor lamp, and now it seems to be squiggle pillows. That’s right — there’s a new “it” pillow in town, and it reinvents the traditional square and lumbar cushions you’re used to seeing on couches. Specifically, Rose Greenberg’s comb and squiggle pillows are popping up on Instagram in living rooms and bedrooms, as are designer Hollie Velten-Lattrell’s wave pillows. These unique cushions are more than a trend though; they give us a window into how the pandemic is changing home decor.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

