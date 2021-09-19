Scottish Premiership: Celtic beaten at Livingston, Rangers held by Motherwell

Andrew Shinnie celebrates after scoring the winner at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers dropped league points at Ibrox for the first time since March 2020 as they were held by Motherwell, but Celtic could not take advantage as they lost 1-0 at Livingston.

Steven Gerrard’s side saw a run of 21 home wins ended as Kaiyne Woolery cancelled out Fashion Sakala’s opener, but there was worse news for their rivals as Andrew Shinnie’s goal lifted Livingston off the foot of the table – a sixth defeat in seven away games for Celtic under Ange Postecoglou.

Shinnie, playing as a makeshift striker, fired the only goal of the game into the top corner in the 25th minute. Celtic enjoyed greater possession and territory, but rarely threatened to capitalise, and it is now five games without victory for them at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers nudged one point clear of Hibernian and Hearts at the top with their 1-1 draw, though it was still a disappointing result for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Gers fans were able to cheer the unfurling of the Premiership flag for the first time in a decade before kick-off, and the celebrations continued when Sakala headed home his first competitive goal for the club with 12 minutes gone.

But Motherwell would spoil the party in the 66th minute when Woolery stabbed home an equaliser. Motherwell themselves would have gone top of the table with a win but Graham Alexander’s side will be more than happy with their point.

Earlier on Sunday, the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016 went Dundee United’s way as Ian Harkes struck late on to secure a 1-0 win.

In a match of few chances, the hosts made the breakthrough with 10 minutes of normal time remaining when Harkes fired home a powerful strike from the edge of the box. Dundee were denied a stoppage-time equaliser when Jordan Marshall’s shot was blocked on the line by Ryan Edwards, leaving them bottom and still without a win from their six opening league fixtures.