Scottish Premiership: Celtic beaten at Livingston, Rangers held by Motherwell

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Andrew Shinnie celebrates after scoring the winner at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers dropped league points at Ibrox for the first time since March 2020 as they were held by Motherwell, but Celtic could not take advantage as they lost 1-0 at Livingston.

Steven Gerrard’s side saw a run of 21 home wins ended as Kaiyne Woolery cancelled out Fashion Sakala’s opener, but there was worse news for their rivals as Andrew Shinnie’s goal lifted Livingston off the foot of the table – a sixth defeat in seven away games for Celtic under Ange Postecoglou.

Shinnie, playing as a makeshift striker, fired the only goal of the game into the top corner in the 25th minute. Celtic enjoyed greater possession and territory, but rarely threatened to capitalise, and it is now five games without victory for them at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers nudged one point clear of Hibernian and Hearts at the top with their 1-1 draw, though it was still a disappointing result for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Gers fans were able to cheer the unfurling of the Premiership flag for the first time in a decade before kick-off, and the celebrations continued when Sakala headed home his first competitive goal for the club with 12 minutes gone.

But Motherwell would spoil the party in the 66th minute when Woolery stabbed home an equaliser. Motherwell themselves would have gone top of the table with a win but Graham Alexander’s side will be more than happy with their point.

Earlier on Sunday, the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016 went Dundee United’s way as Ian Harkes struck late on to secure a 1-0 win.

In a match of few chances, the hosts made the breakthrough with 10 minutes of normal time remaining when Harkes fired home a powerful strike from the edge of the box. Dundee were denied a stoppage-time equaliser when Jordan Marshall’s shot was blocked on the line by Ryan Edwards, leaving them bottom and still without a win from their six opening league fixtures.

Related
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Scottish FA, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Aberdeen

The Scottish FA has questioned the Scottish government's "lack of clarity" over how vaccine passports will be implemented at football stadiums, and reiterated its belief that spot checks "is the only pragmatic and workable solution". (Daily Record) Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is bidding to make history in Thursday's Europe League...
SPORTS
BBC

All the Scottish Premiership weekend build-up & preview

That'll do us for today. Thanks for joining. We'll be back tomorrow with coverage of all the domestic action, starting with Rangers' trip to St Johnstone (12:30 BST). Enjoy the rest of your Friday. Ross says Hearts & Hibs' starts enhance derby. Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00) Hibs boss Ross...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Simpson, Celtic, Postecoglou, McKay, Ajeti

Rangers' Jack Simpson will not be able to fill in for Connor Goldson or Filip Helander if they are unavailable to face Lyon on Thursday, as the former Bournemouth defender is not in the club's Europa League squad. Simpson replaced injured Helander in Saturday's win at St Johnstone while Goldson was self isolating. (Sun)
SOCCER
Yardbarker

SFA confirm Referee for Celtic’s trip to Livingston

Anderson recently officiated Celtic’s 6-0 win over Dundee at the beginning of August and is a reasonably fair referee. It is a fixture that Celtic have struggled with in recent times. Celtic are yet to win away to Livingston since they were promoted in 2018 with a 0-0 draw, 2-0 defeat, 2-2 draw and 2-2 draw making up the last four visits. Ange Postecoglou will be keen to rectify this poor record but first, he needs to focus on the trip to face Real Betis on Thursday.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Alexander: Motherwell should relish challenge of spoiling Rangers’ party

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander expects his players to relish the challenge at an Ibrox full of celebrating Rangers fans. Covid restrictions mean Motherwell fans will be absent on Sunday as close to 50,000 home supporters watch their side hoist the cinch Premiership title flag in a traditional ceremony delayed from the opening day of the season, when crowds were even more limited.
SOCCER
newschain

Business as usual for Ange Postecoglou ahead of Celtic’s trip to Livingston

Ange Postecoglou will not approach a traditionally difficult trip to Livingston any differently than other matches as his Celtic side look to improve their away form. Postecoglou’s side suffered a fifth defeat in six away games on Thursday when they went down to a 4-3 Europa League defeat against Real Betis despite going two ahead in a storming start to the game.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Celtic beaten by Betis, West Ham off to winning Europa League start

London (AFP) – Celtic threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 to Real Betis in a pulsating start to the Europa League group stages, while West Ham cruised to a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb. Eighteen years on from reaching the UEFA Cup final in Seville, Celtic returned to...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Kevin van Veen hopes to spoil the title party as Motherwell visit Rangers

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen feels playing in front of 50,000 at Ibrox can bring the best out of him as he recalled giving Chelsea a fright at Stamford Bridge. Van Veen was part of a Scunthorpe side that lost 2-0 against a side featuring the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa six seasons ago. But he should have had a penalty when Ramires tripped him, and he almost caught out Asmir Begovic with an ambitious free-kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 BST) Aberdeen hope to have Austin Samuels back for the visit of St Johnstone after the on-loan Wolves striker missed last weekend's defeat by Motherwell. Ryan Hedges is expected to return to training next week following a hamstring lay-off. Defender Andy Considine has discarded...
SOCCER
newschain

James Penrice hoping Livingston can make life tough for Celtic

Livingston left-back James Penrice feels they must aim to turn the Celtic fans on their own team when they host Ange Postecoglou’s side on Sunday. Postecoglou has tasted defeat in five of his six away matches in charge and the Tony Macaroni Arena proved a difficult ground for his predecessors, with neither Brendan Rodgers nor Neil Lennon able to take three points since Livi were promoted.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Livingston v Celtic – team news, kick off time and where to watch

Celtic face Livingston today in the first away game with supporters present in 564 days. The last outing in which the Celtic fans were able to visit an away game was a 2-2 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Tom Rogic scored a late goal that day to rescue a point to help push Celtic towards 9IAR. However, a lot has changed in the time since then and Celtic are looking to bounce back to the title under Ange Postecoglou. To do that, however, Celtic must win away to the West Lothian side, something that we have not done since they were promoted in 2018.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Celtic slip up on the road again as Andrew Shinnie secures win for Livingston

Andrew Shinnie’s first-half strike consigned Celtic to a sixth defeat in seven away games under Ange Postecoglou as their poor record at Livingston continued. Shinnie got across Stephen Welsh and fired the only goal into the top corner in the 25th minute to earn Livi their first cinch Premiership win of the season and take them off the bottom of the table.
WORLD
newschain

Livingston without Craig Sibbald for Celtic encounter

Livingston will be without Craig Sibbald for the cinch Premiership visit of Celtic after the midfielder had nine stitches in a leg wound. Sibbald faces several weeks out but Stephane Omeonga has arrived at the club and is eligible to play once his fitness is up to speed. Jackson Longridge...
SOCCER
SkySports

Rangers 1-1 Motherwell: Gers drop first points at Ibrox in 18 months

Motherwell became the first team to take league points off Rangers at Ibrox since March 2020 to spoil the hosts' party with a 1-1 draw. The Gers fans cheered the unfurling of the Premiership flag for the first time in a decade before the game and it looked like being an afternoon of celebration when striker Fashion Sakala headed in his first competitive goal for the Light Blues after 12 minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou hits out at Celtic’s attacking display against Livingston

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his team were “terrible” going forward during a 1-0 defeat by Livingston. Postecoglou’s side dominated possession and territory at the Tony Macaroni Arena but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. Livi goalkeeper Max Stryjek was not seriously troubled during a first half in which Andrew...
SOCCER
