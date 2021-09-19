CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid-19 while urging others to get vaccinated: ‘Trust me you don’t want this’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIqFL_0c0zULOW00

Chris Rock has revealed he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 while urging people to get vaccinated for the virus.

On Sunday, the comedian shared the health update on Twitter, where he wrote: “Hey guys I just found out I have Covid. Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock’s breakthrough case of Covid comes after he revealed earlier in May during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine .

“I’m vaccinated. I’m two shots Rock. That’s what they call me,” the 56-year-old had joked at the time, before revealing that he had actually gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

At the time, the Grown Ups star had also joked that he had used his fame to cut the line, telling Fallon that he “didn’t care” and he had used his “celebrity”.

“â€‹â€‹I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I was like: ‘Hey, step aside, Betty White,’” the comedian joked.

The 56-year-old had previously discussed his support of the vaccine in January, when he spoke with Gayle King during an outdoor interview on CBS Sunday Morning .

During the interview, King began by acknowledging that Rock was taking the pandemic “very seriously,” as they were sitting outside “human popsicles”.

When the conversation turned to the vaccine, Rock said he couldn’t wait to receive it, telling King: “I’m gonna put it this way – do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what’s in Tylenol? I don’t know what’s in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache is gone. Do I know what’s in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it’s delicious.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Chris Rock announces he has a breakthrough coronavirus case, urges followers to get vaccinated

Chris Rock revealed that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a message urging his followers on Twitter to get vaccinated. The comedian, 56, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a bare-bones message with his more than 5 million followers announcing both that he tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged them to get vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Chris Rock says he contracted breakthrough case of COVID-19

Chris Rock has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 56-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news. "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he wrote. Back in May, Rock revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Chris Rock Says He Has Coronavirus, Warns People to Get Vaccinated

Chris Rock has COVID-19, and a message for anyone skeptical of getting the jab: just do it already. The superstar comedian revealed his positive diagnosis Sunday morning on Twitter along with a stark message of caution, saying that “you don’t want this.” It was not immediately clear if he was symptomatic, but the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths stemming from COVID-19 continue to hit unvaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Betty White
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Bill Maher amazed by Greg Gutfeld, 'new king of late night': 'Fox News found a good thing'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher appeared surprised by the success of Fox News' late-night show "Gutfeld!" "There's a new king of late night and his name is Greg Gutfeld," Maher kicked off his show's panel discussion Friday night, pointing to a recent headline from Newsweek that read, "Greg Gutfeld is King of Late Night as His Fox News Show Beats Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon."
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Stephen Colbert?

A staple on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" for years along with Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert went on to play the right-wing commentator from "The Daily Show" on his own Comedy Central series "The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Grown Ups#Cbs#Chrisrock
People

Gayle King Meets Her 'Favorite' Grandson Luca for the First Time — See the Sweet Photo!

Gayle King's daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Lynn Miller, last week. Gayle King couldn't be happier to meet her first grandchild. During Monday's CBS Morning broadcast, King announced that her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Lynn Miller, with husband Virgil Miller last week. She later shared the first photos of her grandson Luca Lynn on Oprah Daily.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Reveals Where She Stands with Traci Braxton Now

Tamar Braxton and Traci Braxton clashed on BFV. “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton felt like the show really did a number on the family’s relationships with one another. In fact, fans of the show have seen the sisters clash a lot over the years. Before Tamar left the show after a suicide attempt, she wasn’t on the best terms with Traci Braxton.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
NFL
enstarz.com

Wendy Williams Disowned By Son Following Psychiatric Hospitalization -- But May Reconcile When She Does THIS

Wendy Williams keeps getting devastating news about the important people in her life following her psychiatric hospitalization. On Tuesday, the Daily Mailpublished pictures of the media personality being pushed in a wheelchair while vaping in front of her New York City apartment a few days after a 911 call requested an ambulanceto send her to the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Is Wendy Williams vaccinated against COVID-19?

WENDY Williams’ fall return has been delayed after it was announced that she is suffering from COVID-19. The talk show host’s diagnosis was made public in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. 2. Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19Credit: AP. Is Wendy Williams vaccinated?. The news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

254K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy