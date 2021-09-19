Choosing Electronic Dance Music Labels That Support Your Artist
An electronic dance music label is usually a company which promotes live, recorded electronic dance music events and recordings. However, most EDM producers are either independent bands or individuals who act as independent producers for another independent producer. The label may work with many different partners to promote their electronic dance music event. Labels sometimes have a loose affiliation with other producers, but this usually does not happen often. Some labels act as sole distributors of the electronic dance music event while others work as publishers of the recordings. A third category may work with both parties in an equal footing.
