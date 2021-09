Oktoberfest is coming to New Jersey early this fall, and there are an overwhelming amount of ways to celebrate. Within the next month, if you have empty weekend plans fill them with an Oktoberfest celebration. If you have never been to Oktoberfest this is a unique experience that will make you wish you could experience the real one. So here’s where to celebrate:

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO