That some here on the board seem to be a little dissatisfied with the Collins and Wessler commits. My take is simple enough - I’m trusting CMY until he does something to lose that trust. In the past two years at VT alone, he has proven to be a great talent evaluator, and that extends back into his Wofford days for sure as well. Some of the concerns about these two players makes one thing clear: CMY has already raised the bar and our expectations because not too long ago, we would have all been thrilled to land these two guys!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO