CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Uptown’s Finest: Dapper Dan To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wBqP_0c0zS7uL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Po4Bg_0c0zS7uL00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

One of the culture’s biggest influencers ever is about to get some overdue acclaim. Dapper Dan is set to receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the CFDA.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Harlem, Manhattan native will be honored during the forthcoming 2021 CFDA Awards. This distinction is unique in many ways as Dap is first ever recipient to ever receive it without activating a runway show. He spoke about the announcement on his Instagram account. In true fashion he pointed to his Uptown roots for giving him the DNA.

“Isn’t it ironic how the fashion world says that Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, without ever having a runway show?” he wrote. The streets of Harlem have been my runway for 35 years. Isn’t that where the major luxury brands got their inspiration from? Maybe logo-mania is an illusion. Thank you Harlem , I love you! Thank you to the CFDA for making me the first black designer to win this lifetime achievement award. Harnessing the Dapper Dan brand to Gucci, mounted it on a global track, now the whole world knows what Harlem always knew, that the Dapper Dan brand is a thoroughbred brand.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dapper Dan (@dapperdanharlem)

Other noted brands and designers up for special honors include Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award. Additionally Jerry Lorenzo (Fear Of God), Mike Amiri (Amiri), Telfar Clemens (Telfar) and Thom Browne are all up for American Menswear Designer of the year. The 2021 CFDA Awards take place Wednesday, November 10 in New York City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

It was nothing but fireworks at the 2021 Met Gala!. Celebs brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which, of course, didn't surprise us on fashion's biggest night!. From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox, stars fully embraced this year's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Financial Times

Dapper Dan shares the secrets of true style

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. My personal style signifier is an ascot [a cravat-like necktie]. I make them myself and I wear one almost every day. I can’t just wear a shirt and put a tie on it because that’s not inspiring, so I’ll wear my tie directly against my neck, inside the shirt. I like to encourage young guys to dress up in a way that’s more mature but still cool enough for them to identify with.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lima News

Dapper Dan talks logomania

NEW YORK — Dapper Dan is hoping to score a touchdown with his newest partnership. The Harlem-based fashion designer — renowned for creating custom, luxury brand logo-clad garments — has partnered with Pepsi on a special capsule to coincide with the start of the NFL season, which kicks off this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Page Six

Natalia Bryant makes Met Gala debut in avant-garde balloon dress

Natalia Bryant certainly took a risk at her first-ever Met Gala. The 18-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant hit the red carpet on Monday night, dressed in a whimsical Conner Ives creation covered in multicolored sequins that will be showcased as part of the museum’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton on Y2K Fashion and Why She’s So Obsessed With ‘Gossip Girl’

With aughts fashion making its comeback (haven’t you heard?), Nicky Hilton finds herself is in the unique position of influencing the moment from both the past and the present. As a young party-hopping socialite, Hilton and sister Paris dominated the celebrity street style columns in magazines in the early 2000s (before Instagram’s domination). Now, as a designer and model returning to a renewed pop culture spotlight with a little help from her sister and mother Kathy, Hilton is once again facing the trends that dominated Y2K fashion. “I look back on it with very fond memories,” Hilton told FN of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Amiri
Person
Geoffrey Beene
Person
Jerry Lorenzo
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Cfda Awards
The Independent

Fendi, Del Core lead Milan fashion's runway return

Italy’s fashion capital is again alive with the sound of shoppers swarming boutiques and editors filling socially distanced fashion week venues, a sign of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with 42 live runway shows and 56 in-person presentations, the biggest presence yet since the pandemic struck Italy 19 months ago, smack dab during fashion week. Adding digital presences, 146 brands are participating in six days of mostly womenswear previews.Signs of recovery are also evident in Milan’s largest department store, the recently renovated Rinascente, where foreigners are spending six times what...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
New York Post

Ciara turns Russell Wilson’s jersey into a dress for the Met Gala

Baseball is America’s pastime, but football is king in the country right now. Ciara understood the assignment at the Met Gala Monday night, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”. The singer showed up to the New York City-based ball in a lime-green sequined dress, inspired by her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy