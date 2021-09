Of all the films that have been or will be simultaneously released on HBO Max and in theaters under WarnerMedia’s 2021 film strategy, the one that might be affected the most is “Dune.” Leading up to the release of “Dune,” there was so much buzz about the film and the possibilities that the Denis Villeneuve-directed feature could lead to a new franchise, with sequels and a spinoff TV series already in development. But with its HBO Max release, it’s likely the film will not make nearly as much money as before and could spell trouble for spinoffs and sequels. That said, according to a new Variety report, the folks behind “Dune” were given the option to delay the film once again to avoid the HBO Max release, but they decided against it.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO