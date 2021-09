SAN FRANCISCO — Former president Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims found new life in California’s biggest election this year. The top Republican seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in Tuesday’s recall declined before the election to say whether he could accept the results. A website affiliated with his campaign invites visitors to “sign a petition to stop the fraud of the California recall election.” And a previous version of the site — published before the election took place — blamed voter fraud for Newsom being “reinstated” as governor.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO