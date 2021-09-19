Keep Your Private Practice Thriving During Difficult Times

Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD) is a common cause for heritable visual loss in the elderly. Since the first description of an association between FECD and common polymorphisms situated within the transcription factor 4 (TCF4) gene, genetic and molecular studies have implicated an intronic CTG trinucleotide repeat (CTG18.1) expansion as a causal variant in the majority of FECD patients. To date, several non-mutually exclusive mechanisms have been proposed that drive and/or exacerbate the onset of disease. These mechanisms include (i) TCF4 dysregulation; (ii) toxic gain-of-function from TCF4 repeat-containing RNA; (iii) toxic gain-of-function from repeat-associated non-AUG dependent (RAN) translation; and (iv) somatic instability of CTG18.1. However, the relative contribution of these proposed mechanisms in disease pathogenesis is currently unknown. In this review, we summarise research implicating the repeat expansion in disease pathogenesis, define the phenotype-genotype correlations between FECD and CTG18.1 expansion, and provide an update on research tools that are available to study FECD as a trinucleotide repeat expansion diseseas.
