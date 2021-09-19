Keep Your Private Practice Thriving During Difficult Times

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...

