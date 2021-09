Trucks that fail a visual inspection of the seatbelt webbing may not adequately hold passengers in case of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is advising that some 2021 Ford F-150 owners park their trucks until a seatbelt-related safety recall can be completed. The issue has to do with incorrectly routed seatbelt webbing in 16,430 Super Cab-style pickups that may not hold drivers or passengers tight in case of a crash. Owners can check into this themselves through a process that will soon be detailed in a mailed letter, and recall notices are set to go out on Sept. 27.

