Lord Of The Rings Composer In Talks To Return For Amazon Series

Ever since The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring landed in theaters 20 years ago, films that explored the worlds created by J.R.R. Tolkien have pushed the boundaries of what fantasy films can accomplish, with all six films in the sprawling saga set to be honored with the all-new Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector's Edition, available in both 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray formats, which has just earned the above unboxing video. The most comprehensive home video release of the franchise to date, this new set will include both the theatrical and extended editions of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, as well as brand-new featurettes, consisting of a total of 31 discs. Both Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector's Editions will be available on October 26th.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO