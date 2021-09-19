CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri man guilty of several felonies for shooting woman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was convicted of several felonies after the woman he shot in the head testified against him.

The Jackson County Prosecutors Office said Saturday that Louis Watts was found guilty Friday of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers found the woman bleeding from her face after they responded to a shooting in October 2019. The woman had been shot twice in the head and had a bullet lodged behind an eye.

The woman told police that the 52-year-old Watts had shot her.

Watts’ sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Police arrest 6 in catalytic converter thefts in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have arrested six people who allegedly were stealing catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and vans, authorities said. The arrests came after an undercover operation conducted this summer. Police said the suspects were selling the stolen catalytic converters to undercover officers for...
MESA, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

580K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy