Carr throws for 382 yards, Raiders top Steelers 26-17

By WILL GRAVES, AP
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a pretty 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, as the Las Vegas Raiders toppled Pittsburgh 26-17 on Sunday. Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a...

