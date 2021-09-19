CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest scorers, dies at 81

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LONDON (AP) — For all the goals scored — including a record 266 for Tottenham — it was the game Jimmy Greaves missed out on that was an enduring disappointment for one of England’s greatest strikers.

Sustaining a leg injury that required 14 stiches in the final group stage match at the 1966 World Cup, Greaves lost his place to Geoff Hurst. In an era before substitutes were allowed, there was no way back into the lineup and it was Hurst’s hat trick in the final that won England’s only title.

Hurst remembered Greaves as “one of the truly great goal scorers” after he died on Sunday at the age of 81. There was a minute’s applause before Tottenham played in the Premier League against Chelsea, the club where Greaves started his career.

“It has been a difficult time for him,” Hurst said. “He can now rest in peace.”

Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015.

“The finest marksman this country has ever seen,” Tottenham said, announcing Greaves died early Sunday. “He possessed immaculate ball control, great balance and such composure in front of goal that he rarely spurned an opportunity.”

With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves remains the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham.

An all-round striker equally adept with either foot or his head, Greaves scored 44 goals in just 57 matches for England, including a record six hat tricks.

Greaves was the first player to lead scoring in England’s top league for three straight seasons. But his scoring exploits hadn’t been enough to earn a recall from Alf Ramsey after the injury against France in the third game at the 1966 World Cup.

Greaves famously sat impassively on the bench as England celebrated at the final whistle after the 4-2 victory over West Germany.

“It was devastating for me that I didn’t play in the final,” Greaves said in the Mail on Sunday newspaper in 2009. “I always believed that we would win the World Cup and I’d be part of it, but I wasn’t.

“It wouldn’t have been so important now because I would have been a substitute and probably would have got on.”

Only the lineup from the final rather than all squad members received medals, unlike at World Cups since 1974. A campaign led to Greaves and 10 other members of the squad — who were dubbed the “forgotten heroes” — receiving medals in 2009. But Greaves sold the 18-carat medal at auction in 2014 for 44,000 pounds ($60,000).

“Jimmy has always said it was a bitter blow,” Hurst recalled last year. “There is no way that team would have changed had he not been injured (against France). Leaving Jimmy Greaves out was not an option. You hear the term genius, and it is the one word which applies to Jimmy.”

James Peter Greaves was born in east London on Feb. 20, 1940, and signed for Chelsea aged 17.

At 20 years and 290 days, he became the youngest player to reach 100 league goals in English soccer and scored a club-record 41 times in the 1960-61 season to secure a lucrative move to Milan.

He scored nine goals in 12 games but failed to settle in Italy. He ended his brief stay to return to London with Tottenham, where he would spend the next nine years and hit a club-record 266 goals in 380 games.

Manager Bill Nicholson, who had just guided Spurs to the league and cup double, paid 99,999 pounds for Greaves because he was keen to spare him the pressure of being England’s first 100,000-pound player.

The move apparently worked as Greaves scored a hat trick in his opening match, a 5-2 win over Blackpool, and helped Tottenham retain the FA Cup.

Greaves was famous for being anonymous during matches before popping up to score a crucial goal.

“All Greaves did this afternoon was score four goals,” Nicholson once said.

Greaves made it into England’s squad for the 1962 World Cup in Chile, but his most famous deed during the tournament was when he caught a dog that ran onto the field during a match against Brazil. The animal then urinated on Greaves’ shirt, endearing itself to Brazil winger Garrincha — who kept it as a pet.

The following season, he scored twice in a 5-1 Cup Winners Cup win over Atletico Madrid, which made Tottenham the first British side to win a European trophy, and was the first division’s leading scorer — a feat he would repeat in 1964, ’65 and ’69.

“You’d be irritated that he’d not touched the ball and then bang, back of the net,” former Tottenham teammate Alan Mullery recalled Sunday.

Another former teammate, Martin Chivers, was also at Tottenham’s game against Chelsea to remember the striker he compares to Lionel Messi.

“You’d have to look at Messi, how he jinks in and out. Jimmy was like that,” Chivers said. “They’d fly out at him, but he’d tap the ball in the net. He was a cheeky chappy, one that always put me into trouble, all pranks and jokes.

“But on the field he was deadly. I wonder how he would play on these pitches. As a footballer, he was greedy. I would remember passing to him but very rarely did I get it back.”

Greaves switched to West Ham in 1970, with former England teammate Martin Peters moving the other way in a record 200,000-pound transfer, but retired at the end of the season after a record total of 357 goals in 516 league matches.

He made a brief comeback for non-league Barnet in 1978 but soon quit again and moved into television, where he co-presented the popular long-running Saturday show “Saint and Greavsie” on ITV in Britain with former Liverpool player Ian St. John, who died in March.

Greaves is survived by his wife Irene, sons Andy and Danny, and daughters Lynn and Mitzi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Former England, Chelsea and Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

Former England, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jimmy Greaves has died at 81. One of England's greatest ever forwards, Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 international appearances and is Spurs' record goal scorer with 266 goals in 279 games. Greaves also played for AC Milan and West Ham United and...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Hurst
Person
Alf Ramsey
Person
Garrincha
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Alan Mullery
The Independent

Lionel Messi was ‘a tyrant’ in Barcelona training, says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that Lionel Messi was “a tyrant” and “not normal” in training sessions at the club.Koeman took over at the Catalan club last summer and worked with Messi a year before the Argentine left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.While the Dutchman was well aware of the six-time Ballon D’Or winner’s ability, his intensity in training amazed Koeman after the former Southampton and Everton manager was appointed at the Nou Camp.“I knew how good he is, but it’s still nice to see it up close every day,” Koeman explained to Voetbal International.“Everything you would like...
SOCCER
AFP

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#English Soccer#Uk#Ap#The Premier League#Spurs#British#European
The Independent

Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing areas from January

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Arsenal add late gloss to routine win over battling AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward to miss Metz encounter ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they meet Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.Thomas Tuchel’s side blew away Tottenham with a second half blitz to win 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Man United face West Ham in Carabao CupThese two sides have already met this season, with Villa troubling the Premier League title contenders significantly more than their three-goal losing margin suggests.Both sides are expected to make a number of changes for the midweek game.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

London Lions: Reaching EuroCup group stages a big deal, says Shanice Beckford-Norton

London Lions captain Shanice Beckford-Norton hopes her team can continue to champion the success of women’s sport by qualifying for the group stages of the FIBA EuroCup.The Lions won the Women’s British Basketball League title for the first time last season and will face Spa Gran Canaria over two legs, tipping off at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on Thursday night.Along with West Ham Women, fellow basketball club Essex Rebels, London Pulse netball side and Sunrisers cricket team, the Lions helped form the Women’s Elite Sport Partnership earlier this year.SPECIAL REPORT: British basketball has done so much with so little,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders' title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel's side. The Blues look well-equipped to end the season as English champions for the first time since 2017 after signing Romelu Lukaku to add a cutting edge to their attack. But Liverpool, the 2020 title winners, and Manchester United are matching them, with all three teams locked on 13 points after five games. AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy