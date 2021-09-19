CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Bears NT Goldman held out again against Bengals

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

The Associated Press

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

12:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as doubtful because of a knee injury.

Goldman also missed Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He opted out of last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Goldman started 63 of the 67 games he played in for Chicago from 2015 to 2019 after being drafted in the second round out of Florida State.

___

12:15 p.m.

Sam Darnold’s job just got a little easier in Week 2.

The Saints announced they will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which is a blow to New Orleans’ secondary.

Darnold, the Panthers’ new starting quarterback, is coming off a game where he threw for 279 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a score in a 19-14 win over his former team, the New York Jets. Despite the win, the Panthers struggled in the red zone scoring just one touchdown on four trips inside the Jets 20-yard line.

___

12:05 p.m.

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is playing against Houston after being listed as questionable and not practicing all week.

Wills sprained his left ankle early in last week’s season-opening loss at Kansas City. He came onto the field at FirstEnergy Stadium hours before kickoff and tested his ankle with coach Kevin Stefanski, line coach Bill Callahan and members of Cleveland’s medical staff watching.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2020, Wills also suffered a serious ankle injury in Cleveland’s playoff loss at Kansas City.

Complicating matters for the Browns is that Wills’ backup, Chris Hubbard, is out with a triceps injury. If Wills couldn’t play – or if he has to come up – Blake Hance will likely move into the left tackle spot.

___

12 p.m.

Russell Wilson is hoping Week 2 of the NFL season provides a personal milestone. Wilson will try for his 100th regular-season win when he leads the Seattle Seahawks against the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle’s “12s” will be back in the stands Sunday for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans will try to avoid an 0-2 start while Wilson goes for his 100th win in his 146th start. Only Tom Brady (131) and Joe Montana (139) have won 100 in fewer games.

In one of the week’s top matchups, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson will face off for the fourth straight season in a matchup of MVP quarterbacks. Jackson is 0-3 vs. Mahomes, 30-5 against everyone else.

Andy Dalton will make his first home start with Chicago as the Bears face Cincinnati. Most Bears fans are eager to see first-round draft pick Justin Fields, who played well in a brief appearance in the opener, take over for Dalton.

The New Orleans Saints will have eight coaches unable to attend their game at Carolina because of positive COVID-19 tests. Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach. On Saturday, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young were added to the list of coaches unable to attend the game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

