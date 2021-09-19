VC grad finds satisfaction in helping save lives as respiratory therapist
Allen King knew he was in the right place on his first day in Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program. “Our professor, Chris Kallus, drew a long line on a whiteboard and told us this was our life,” King recalled. “He went toward the beginning of the line and rubbed out a very small portion of the line with his thumb. He said, ‘Give me just that much time, and I’ll get you prepared to be a successful respiratory therapist.’ I knew at that point I was where I needed to be.”www.victoriaadvocate.com
Comments / 0