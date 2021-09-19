That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix

It was just a few weeks back that KSMBD was merged into Linux 5.15 while now it's seeing its first important security fix. When KSMBD as an in-kernel SMB3 file server was first talked about, many expressed concerns in the name of security even though NFS exists within the kernel, etc. This weekend's security vulnerability for KSMBD is an issue leading to files outside of the SMB3 file share being accessible to clients...