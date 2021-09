As speculation grows about the possible sale of the Denver Broncos, there are some very intriguing rumors about parties that may be interested in buying the team. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Broncos quarterback and current team president John Elway has interest in joining a potential ownership group to buy the team if it is sold. Elway is said to be making “necessary preparations” in the event that the opportunity opens up.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO