SIG's SUNDAY TOTAL DOMINATION!

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will put a bow on the first Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season when they go toe-to-toe at SoFi Stadium during "Sunday Night Football." Both of these teams will be trotting out different quarterbacks than those under center for them in 2020. The Rams made the first big splash of the offseason by trading for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who'll truly be making his L.A. debut after not playing at all this preseason. Meanwhile, the Bears signed Andy Dalton this offseason, and the veteran will get the start in Week 1. That said, all the focus seems to be set on first-round rookie Justin Fields, who is waiting in the wings to eventually ascend to QB1 for Chicago.

